MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Faraday Future to Attend the Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit; Showcasing Its EAI Robotics and EV Strategy on May 28th Jerry Wang, Global Executive Chairman of Faraday Future, to Present at the Inaugural Summit

May 21, 2026 2:00 PM EDT | Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, announced today that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit, an invitation-only event held at the prestigious Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida, on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Jerry Wang, Global Executive Chairman of Faraday Future, is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at the Summit. Jerry will also participate in investor meetings and panel discussions throughout the summit.

Faraday Future will showcase its strategy for EAI Robotics initiatives and cutting-edge electric vehicles. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Company's flagship vehicles firsthand, along with select AI-driven robotic systems that highlight the Company's broader vision for intelligent mobility and automation.

"We are excited to participate in this year's Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit and engage with the investment community at this prestigious venue," said Jerry Wang. "This event provides a valuable platform to demonstrate our goal of becoming one of the top three robotics companies in North America within five years by real-world deployment volume in EAI humanoid and bionic robots and becoming a leader in the North American EAI MPV market with EAI automotive robots."

Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT - 5:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Faena Forum, Miami Beach, Florida

For more information and registration details, please visit:



FF's participation in Centurion's Summit reflects the Company's continued engagement with the investment community and its commitment to transparent communication and long-term value creation.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies. FF focuses on two major product strategies within the Embodied AI (EAI) robotics business: EAI humanoid and bionic robots, and EAI automotive-focused robots. By building a Three-in-One ecosystem of "Device, Data, EAI Brain & Open-Source and Open Platform," FF aims to create an evolutionary flywheel: scaled device delivery, data collection and training, continuous evolution of the EAI Brain, stronger product capability, and even larger-scale delivery and deployment. Through this flywheel, FF seeks to maximize its commercial value and lead to the advancement of Physical AI. For more information, please visit Faraday Future's official website:

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit:

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Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.