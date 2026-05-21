Cloudbeds Introduces Ask Signals, A Conversational AI Interface Built On Unified Hotel Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spring Release also unveiled major platform upgrades across group sales, direct bookings, operations, financial reporting, and business intelligence







SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers, today unveiled Ask Signals, a new conversational AI interface designed to help hotel teams interact with operational, guest and revenue data through natural conversation. Introduced as part of Cloudbeds' Spring Release, Ask Signals gives hoteliers a faster way to surface insights, understand performance trends and deliver more personalized guest experiences without navigating multiple systems or manually pulling reports.

Ask Signals is built on Signals, Cloudbeds' unified hospitality intelligence architecture, which connects reservations, revenue, channels, payments, guests and marketing within a single data environment. Unlike AI tools layered onto fragmented hospitality systems, Ask Signals is designed to“see the whole hotel, not a slice of it,” giving teams a more complete picture of both guest behavior and business performance.

“Every hotel technology company will have AI,” said Adam Harris, co-founder and CEO of Cloudbeds.“What will matter is the quality and connectedness of the data underneath it. Most hospitality AI tools only see one part of the business because they sit on disconnected systems assembled over time. Ask Signals is different because it's built on a unified platform that understands the full context of hotel operations - from guest preferences and booking trends to revenue performance and marketing activity.”

Ask Signals gives hotel teams a conversational way to access operational, guest and revenue intelligence across the Cloudbeds platform. Instead of searching across multiple systems or manually compiling reports, teams receive synthesized insights in seconds, helping front desk staff, general managers, and revenue managers quickly understand guest context, booking trends, operational performance and revenue opportunities.

The system compiles booking source, channel history, payment records, ancillary spend, Average Daily Rate (ADR), review history and recent guest communications across Cloudbeds products. It can also surface contextual details - such as noting that a guest is visiting to celebrate their daughter's birthday - helping hotel teams prepare more personalized stays before the guest even arrives.

Beyond guest intelligence, Ask Signals gives hotel teams a faster way to act on the business insights they already use. Hoteliers can“Ask Signals” to analyze and surface insights from pickup trends, booking pace, channel mix, revenue performance and direct booking data from the Cloudbeds platform.

The launch marks the first public look at Ask Signals, with Cloudbeds opening signups for an early pilot program. More information about the newly launched capabilities can be found at

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers who demand more. The Cloudbeds platform unifies operations, distribution, guest experience, and revenue marketing, giving operators a breadth of tools to capture demand, grow direct bookings, optimize pricing, maximize upsell revenue, and act on real-time intelligence within a single system. Designed to scale with independent hotels, large hotel groups, and multi-property portfolios, Cloudbeds is trusted by tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is recognized as a top Hotel Management System, PMS, and Channel Manager - and Best Place to Work - by Hotel Tech Report for eight consecutive years.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at