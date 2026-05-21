Bihar Districts Cut School Hours As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees Celsius

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 21 (IANS) With Bihar continuing to reel under intense heatwave conditions and soaring temperatures, the district administrations of Patna and Arwal have announced restrictions on school operations to safeguard the health and safety of children.

Thiyagarajan S.M., the District Magistrate of Patna, has ordered the suspension of academic activities for students up to Class 5 in all government and private schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, till May 26, 2026.

The order further stated that classes for students from Classes 6 to 8 would be permitted only till 10.30 a.m.

The District Magistrate issued the directive under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the district and the possible adverse impact on the health and safety of children.

The district administration has directed the District Education Officer, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials, Sub-Divisional Officers and police authorities to ensure strict compliance with the order.

In Arwal district, District Magistrate Amrisha Bains has also ordered the suspension of classes up to Grade 5 in all government and private schools, pre-schools, Anganwadi centres and coaching institutes.

Additionally, academic activities for students from Classes 6 to 12 have been prohibited after 11 a.m.

The restrictions in Arwal district will remain in force from May 22 to May 25, 2026.

According to the district administration, inputs received from the Bihar Meteorological Service Centre in Patna indicate that extreme temperatures and heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the coming days across several parts of the state.

Authorities stated that the precautionary measures had become necessary to protect children from health risks associated with excessive heat, including heatstroke, dehydration and related illnesses.

Government residential schools, however, have been exempted from the restrictions imposed in Arwal district.

District administrations in both Patna and Arwal have appealed to parents and guardians to take necessary precautions and avoid exposing children to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

School administrations across both districts have also been instructed to reschedule academic activities in accordance with the official directives issued by the authorities.

The prevailing weather conditions have severely affected normal life in several districts of Bihar, with daytime temperatures remaining above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

Officials said the situation continues to be monitored closely and further decisions would be taken depending on weather conditions in the coming days.