10 Jordanian Companies Showcase Products At Private Label Show In Amsterdam

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Export (JE) organised Jordan's participation in the 2026 World of Private Label International Trade Show, which opened Tuesday in Amsterdam, with the participation of 10 Jordanian companies specialising in food industries, packaging and detergents.

The Jordanian pavilion was inaugurated by chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the JE statement, the pavilion attracted "strong" interest from international visitors and buyers, reflecting "growing" demand for Jordanian products due to their quality, diversity and competitiveness in global markets.

The exhibition is considered one of the leading international events specialising in private labels and serves as a strategic platform connecting manufacturers and suppliers with major retailers and international buyers.

This engagement would create opportunities for Jordanian companies to expand their presence in European and global markets.

Jordan's participation was organised in cooperation with the Economic Reform Activity (ERA) and Competence Management Consulting.

During the activities, bilateral business meetings were held for participating companies and buyers from the Netherlands and several European countries to explore new trade opportunities and build sustainable export partnerships.

The presence comes as part of efforts by JE to support national exports, strengthen competitiveness of Jordanian products and help local companies access new markets, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) goals of increasing export growth and expanding the base of Jordanian exporters, Petra reported.