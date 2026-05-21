MENAFN - Market Press Release) Aiwi Launches "Aiwi Team" - An All-in-One Workforce Management & HRMS Platform for Modern Businesses May 20, 2026 1:11 am - Aiwi Launches "Aiwi Team" - An All-in-One Workforce Management Platform

Ahmedabad, India – May 18, 2026 – Aiwi, a rapidly growing provider of smart business software solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest product,“Aiwi Team” - a comprehensive Workforce Management and HRMS platform designed to streamline business operations, improve productivity, and simplify employee management for modern organizations.

As businesses continue adopting digital solutions to manage hybrid, remote, and in-office teams, Aiwi Team delivers a centralized platform that combines HR management, payroll, project tracking, attendance monitoring, and team collaboration into one powerful and user-friendly system.

A Complete Workforce Management Solution

Aiwi Team is built to solve the everyday operational challenges faced by businesses managing teams, projects, and workflows. The platform includes a robust set of integrated features, including:

HRMS Software

Workforce Management System

Project & Task Management

Payroll Management

Employee Time Tracking

Attendance Management

Employee Management

Leave Management System

Shift Scheduling & Management

Internal Announcements

Notes & Documentation Management

Client Management

Advanced Reports & Analytics

By consolidating essential business operations into a single platform, Aiwi Team helps organizations reduce dependency on multiple tools while improving operational efficiency and team coordination.

Designed for Multiple Industries

Aiwi Team is developed to support businesses across a wide range of industries, including:

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Education

Legal & Accounting

Retail & E-commerce

BPO & Call Centers

Finance & Insurance

Construction

Freelancers & Remote Teams

Field Workforce Management

Whether businesses manage office-based employees, remote teams, or field staff, Aiwi Team provides the scalability, flexibility, and automation needed to support evolving workforce demands.

Simplifying Team Management for Growing Businesses

With an intuitive interface and advanced automation capabilities, Aiwi Team enables businesses to:

Monitor employee productivity in real time

Automate payroll, attendance, and leave tracking

Manage projects, tasks, and deadlines efficiently

Improve communication and collaboration across teams

Generate actionable insights through detailed analytics and reports

The platform is especially beneficial for startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises seeking to scale operations while maintaining efficiency, transparency, and control.

About Aiwi

Aiwi is a technology-focused software company dedicated to building innovative business solutions for startups, SMEs, and growing organizations. With a mission to simplify business operations through smart automation and digital transformation, Aiwi develops scalable products that improve productivity, transparency, and operational performance.

Contact Information:

Aiwi Software Solutions

402, Sardar Patel Ring Rd,

Opp. Torrent Power Substation,

Nikol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 382350

Locations:Ahmedabad

Phone: +91-(798) 494-9224

Email:...,...

Website:

Product: team/



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