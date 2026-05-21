Morocco Bets Big On Gaming Startups Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Morocco is moving to turn video gaming into a high-growth industry, offering financial backing, incubation and training to local startups as it seeks to create skilled jobs, widen export revenue and produce the country's first billion-dollar technology companies.

The push has gained fresh momentum around the Morocco Gaming Expo 2026 in Rabat, held from May 20 to 24, where officials, developers, investors and international technology firms are gathering to promote the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading gaming hub for Africa and the wider Middle East. The event has placed startups at the centre of a state-backed strategy that links gaming, e-sports, animation, digital arts and new media to Morocco's broader digital economy plans.

Authorities are seeking to build an ecosystem that goes beyond game consumption. The plan is to support studios capable of producing, publishing and exporting titles, while also creating a pipeline of programmers, designers, artists and virtual-reality specialists. The number of gaming startups in Morocco has grown from only a handful in 2022 to more than 40, reflecting both rising domestic interest and policy support.

Rabat Gaming City, the flagship component of the strategy, is being developed as a specialised hub for studios, training centres, co-working spaces and production facilities. The project has been framed as a platform for startups to move from prototype to commercial launch, with incentives and operational support intended to attract foreign publishers and encourage local founders to remain in Morocco rather than move to larger technology markets.

Government support is being matched by private-sector partnerships. A startup challenge focused on video-game technology has offered a grant of 100,000 dirhams to the winning company, while incubation programmes are being designed to help studios refine products, reach customers and secure investment. Partnerships involving telecoms and global technology firms are also targeting cloud infrastructure, skills development and market access.

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The state's interest reflects the global scale of the gaming business. Video games generate more than $200 billion in annual revenue worldwide and reach more than 3 billion players, making the sector larger than film and recorded music combined. Morocco's domestic gaming market has been valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, with officials aiming to double industry revenue by 2030.

Job creation is a central concern. Youth unemployment remains high, particularly among graduates, while many skilled workers continue to look abroad for better-paid opportunities. Gaming offers a route into software development, digital art, artificial intelligence, animation, sound design and online content production, fields that can support freelance work, studio employment and export-oriented services.

The creative economy already has a measurable role in Morocco's growth. Cultural and creative industries contributed about 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product in 2022 and generated roughly 43 billion dirhams in revenue in 2023, supporting more than 116,000 jobs across about 9,500 companies. Gaming remains a smaller segment, but policymakers see it as one of the most scalable because its products can reach global audiences without heavy physical infrastructure.

Foreign interest is beginning to test that proposition. TA Publishing, a subsidiary of Forever Entertainment Group, has moved to establish a development presence linked to Rabat Gaming City, with plans that could create between 50 and 100 jobs over time. Garena, known internationally for Free Fire, has also engaged with Moroccan officials as the country seeks to bring established publishers into its ecosystem.

The strategy carries risks. Building a gaming industry requires patient capital, specialised mentors, intellectual property protection and access to global distribution platforms. Local studios may struggle to compete with developers from North America, East Asia and Europe, where deeper pools of finance, talent and publishers already dominate. Morocco will also need to ensure that support does not produce short-lived incubator projects without commercially viable products.

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Financing remains one of the main constraints. Morocco's startup ecosystem has improved, but venture funding is still limited compared with larger technology markets. The country's digital strategy aims to support 1,000 certified startups by 2026 and 3,000 by 2030, while targeting one or two unicorns by the end of the decade. Gaming firms could benefit from that framework if they can convert creative talent into exportable intellectual property.