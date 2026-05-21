IBCA Summit In Delhi Rescheduled

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 1, has been rescheduled to a later date, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Thursday.

The first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) was being organised in conjunction with the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV), as several African countries host big cats and are important partners in global efforts towards conservation, ecological sustainability, and biodiversity protection.

“Following the decision taken in consultation with the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date, it has been decided that, to ensure broad and active participation from all range countries, including African countries, the first IBCA Summit too will be convened at a later date,” the Ministry said.

New dates for the Summit will be announced in due course following consultations with participating countries and stakeholders, it added.

“India remains firmly committed to working with all partners to advance the shared objectives of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development,” noted the Ministry.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav launched the website and logo for the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit 2026 in New Delhi on May 6.

According to the Ministry, the Summit, guided by the theme 'Save Big Cats, Save Humanity, Save Ecosystem', would bring together over 400 conservationists, policymakers, scientists, multilateral agencies, financial institutions, corporate leaders, and community representatives from across the globe.

The Minister informed that a key outcome of the Summit would be the adoption of the first-ever global declaration on big cat conservation, titled the 'Delhi Declaration', which will articulate shared priorities, strengthen transboundary cooperation, and promote a landscape-based approach for conserving big cats and their habitats.

The IBCA, an intergovernmental international organisation headquartered in India, has been established for the conservation of seven big cats - Lion, Tiger, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma.