Platinum Industries Announces Entry Into Life Sciences Collaborates With Dr. Abhigyan Upadhyay To Lead The New Enterprise, Rivadu Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Platinum Industries Ltd. [NSE: PLATIND; BSE: 544134], an innovation-driven specialty chemicals company announced its strategic entry into the life sciences sector, marking a significant step in its next phase of growth. As part of this expansion, the company has appointed Dr. Abhigyan Upadhyay to lead its new life sciences enterprise.



Dr. Abhigyan Upadhyay



This move reflects Platinum Industries' continued evolution from delivering advanced chemistry solutions to enabling applications that directly impact human health, an extension of its broader philosophy of translating chemistry into care through innovation, quality, and responsibility. The company aims to build a disciplined, research-driven, and globally scalable presence in high-value life sciences segments.

Dr. Upadhyay brings over 25 years of global leadership experience across life sciences, regulated manufacturing, diagnostics, and research-led environments. In his previous roles, he has led large-scale businesses and driven transformation and market expansion across international markets in life sciences. He has also contributed immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic leveraging his critical life sciences capabilities by being involved in various clinical trials and research initiatives.

Commenting on the development, Krishna Dushyant Rana, Chairman & Managing Director, Platinum Industries Ltd., said,“Our entry into life sciences reflects a deliberate step towards advancing our core philosophy of responsible chemistry into areas that have a direct and meaningful impact on human health. We see this as a long-term, innovation-led opportunity, and Dr. Upadhyay's experience brings the strategic depth and execution capability required to build this business in a disciplined and phased manner.”

Dr. Abhigyan Upadhyay added,“The life sciences sector today is increasingly defined by the ability to translate scientific understanding into consistent, high-quality outcomes. Our focus will be on identifying the right opportunities, collaborating with partners, and bringing innovative, high-quality products to market in a phased manner. The aim is to build a strong foundation in research-led and high-value segments, and scale responsibly over time while contributing to areas that impact human health and wellbeing.”

Platinum Industries is set to foray into the life sciences sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rivadu Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. The company will adopt a phased, innovation-led approach to building its life sciences business, with an initial focus on research-driven segments such as APIs and intermediates, working closely with partners and leveraging its strengths in execution and market access to build a scalable model with a strong presence not just in India, but across key international markets, including the Middle East, the United States, Europe, and Asia.



The timing of this expansion aligns with global shifts in pharmaceutical supply chains, where demand for reliable, quality-certified partners continues to rise, alongside India's emergence as a hub for high-value, innovation-driven life sciences capabilities.

About Platinum Industries Ltd.

Platinum Industries Ltd. [NSE: PLATIND; BSE: 544134] is an innovation-driven specialty chemicals company with a strong global presence, serving customers across 30+ countries. The company focuses on developing safer, more responsible chemistry solutions across industries, with a consistent track record of building and scaling its business in a disciplined and strategic manner. Its current portfolio consists of specialty chemicals focusing on plastics, paints and coatings industry.