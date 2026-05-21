Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration Of Monthly Dividend
For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.
About Mullen Group Ltd.
Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics, customs brokerage, and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol " MTL ". Additional information is available on our website at or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at
Contact Information
Mr. Murray Mullen - Chair and Senior Executive Officer
Mr. Richard Maloney - President and Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer
Ms. Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer
Mr. Lee Hellyer - Senior Commercial Officer
121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296
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