Perfect Hydration Launches Flavored Alkaline Water Just In Time For Summer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, today announced the launch of its new flavored line, delivering high-performance hydration for consumers craving more from their water - without the noise of sweeteners, colors, or carbonation.

Launching on Amazon and Walmart, Perfect Hydration's flavored alkaline water makes its debut with a streamlined eCommerce rollout. Lemon and Berry are live now, with Mango Peach arriving in June.

Perfect Hydration's flavored line builds on the brand's foundation of smooth and refreshing alkaline water, layering in light natural flavors to enhance the drinking experience, not overpower it. Lemon tastes fresh and bright, Berry brings the smooth flavors of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry, and Mango Peach is satisfyingly tropical.

Each variety delivers an easy-drinking experience crafted for the moments when you need hydration most. No fizz. No heaviness. Just smooth alkaline water with subtle flavor to help you feel light and balanced.

"Hydration looks different for everyone,” said Jared Smith, President of Perfect Hydration.“For some, it's about finding a water they actually enjoy drinking. For others, it's about adding variety without compromising what they put into their body. This line delivers both - clean, refreshing, alkaline water with subtle flavor and nothing extra. It's an easy but meaningful hydration upgrade.”

Each flavor is intentionally crafted with purified, ionized water sourced in the USA, electrolyte minerals for taste, natural flavor - and nothing else.

.No sugar or sweeteners

.No calories

.No carbonation

.No colors or artificial additives

Perfect Hydration Flavored Alkaline Water was built for those who stay in motion. It fits seamlessly into busy daily routines - morning workouts, commutes, days on the golf course, time on the water, post-training recovery, or any occasion where a cold, refreshing drink belongs in your hand.

The 12 oz aluminum can was chosen for both performance and sustainability. It chills quickly, travels easily, and is infinitely recyclable through well-established U.S. channels - making it one of the most responsible formats in the still water category. For Perfect Hydration, it's a natural extension of the brand's commitment to packaging that supports a circular system without sacrificing convenience.

The new flavored line launches with a full-funnel marketing campaign including paid digital and social advertising, eCommerce media activations, influencer and athlete partnerships, and strategic product seeding.

Building on its eCommerce debut, Perfect Hydration will also roll out a multi-week series of warehouse club roadshows across select California markets, offering a preview of the new flavored line in high-volume retail environments. The program is built to drive trial, capture real-time consumer feedback, and inform broader retail expansion plans.

Today's consumers want more from their beverages - cleaner ingredients, lower calories, thoughtful packaging, and flavor that fits the occasion. Perfect Hydration Flavored Alkaline Water checks every box.

Perfect Hydration Flavored Alkaline Water is now available on Amazon and Walmart, with additional retail distribution expanding later this year. For more information, visit perfect-hydration.

ABOUT PERFECT HYDRATION ALKALINE WATER

Play HarderTM with Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, a performance-driven hydration brand featuring ionized alkaline water, a 9x purification process, and added electrolytes for a smooth, crisp taste. Available nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Sprouts, and online at Amazon. Produced in the USA, the portfolio includes bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and infinitely recyclable aluminum formats - designed for functionality, sustainability, and a better hydration experience.