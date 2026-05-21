Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Former Vacasa, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Vacasa Investors to Explore Class Action Representation NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of former public common shareholders of Vacasa, Inc. ("Vacasa") (former ticker symbol: VCSA), who were harmed by alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the acquisition of Vacasa by Casago (the "Merger"). Investors who owned Vacasa common stock as of March 12, 2025 (the record date to vote on the Merger) and who had their stock exchanged for the merger consideration (the "Class") are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/VCSA. Vacasa Case Details The Complaint alleges that:

(1 ) in connection with the Merger, each share of Vacasa common stock was converted into $5.30 in cash, which was financially unfair to Vacasa shareholders; (2 ) the Proxy Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Merger contained materially misleading and incomplete information in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act; and (3 ) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Vacasa Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you owned Vacasa shares and your stock was exchanged for the merger, you have until June 30, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Vacasa Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Vacasa Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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