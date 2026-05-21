Homesage.Ai Disrupts Real Estate Tech With High-Accuracy, Low-Cost Skip Tracing API

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Homesage today announced the launch of its Skip Tracing API, a high-accuracy, low-cost data solution designed to help real estate investors, wholesalers, lenders, and technology platforms locate property owners and verify contact information across the United States.

The API returns structured owner contact records, including phone numbers, email addresses, and mailing addresses, enabling users to connect property data to the people behind it. By combining strong match rates with pricing well below many established providers, the service is positioned to make large-scale skip tracing accessible to a broader range of operators and applications.

Skip tracing has long been a fragmented and costly segment of real estate technology, with many investors relying on per-record pricing that limits the scale of their outreach. As competition for off-market deals intensifies, accurate owner data at a predictable, low cost has become a decisive factor in lead generation and acquisition strategy.

“The economics of skip tracing have not kept pace with the needs of modern real estate operators,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO & Founder of Homesage.“By pairing high accuracy with low, transparent pricing, our Skip Tracing API removes a long-standing cost barrier and lets investors and PropTech developers scale outreach without scaling expense.”

The Skip Tracing API draws on a broad set of public records, proprietary datasets, and aggregated identity signals to match owners to current contact details. Each response includes confidence indicators and standardized fields, allowing applications to filter, prioritize, and route results directly into existing CRM, dialer, and marketing automation systems.

Real estate investors and wholesalers can use the API to enrich lead lists for direct mail, SMS, and call campaigns, while lenders and servicers can apply it to locate borrowers and confirm contact information for compliance workflows. PropTech companies can integrate skip tracing as a native, cost-efficient feature without building or maintaining proprietary data pipelines.

Homesage indicates that future updates will introduce expanded data coverage, additional identity attributes, and tighter integration with the company's broader investment analytics suite, including property valuation, off-market deal sourcing, and rental income forecasting.

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About Homesage

HomeSage is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 150+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

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