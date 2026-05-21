Report Flags Structural Inequality, Minority Exclusion In China's New Welfare Law

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, May 21 (IANS) Although China's Social Assistance Law reflects broader welfare ambitions, it raises serious concerns about whether a system without an active civil society can adequately address the vulnerabilities of communities overlooked by the authorities.

The new law, set to come into effect on July 1 2026, has been projected by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a key milestone towards building a more effective and comprehensive welfare system, a report has stated.

China's move to formally legalise social assistance after over a decade raises concerns over the timing of the law, reflecting the broader political and economic challenges confronting the country, according to a report by the Organisation for Research on China and Asia (ORCA).

“The law is being introduced at a time when China is grappling with deepening economic uncertainty, rising youth unemployment and growing pressure on local government finances. It also reflects a growing concern with managing social insecurity and preventing rising insecurity from translating into broader instability,” the report detailed.

“Alongside its administrative ambitions, the law reflects the limitations of a welfare system that is shaped by economic pressure, the absence of meaningful civil society participation, geographical luck and the Hukou system. While the legislation promises broader assistance and more efficient governance, it also reveals how vulnerability in China is selectively recognised and politically defined by the state itself,” it added.

Emphasising that financial pressures become even more significant under the law's decentralised structure, the report noted that debt-ridden provinces such as Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Ningxia and Tianjin, which are also grappling with unemployment and deeper structural poverty, would be unable to provide the same level of welfare support as prosperous regions.

“This provision undermines the effectiveness of the law, potentially creating new forms of vulnerabilities within China's social assistance system. As a result, access to social assistance under the new law will be shaped more by geographical disparities rather than actual need,” it mentioned.

The report stated that ethnic and religious minorities experiencing structural discrimination remain absent from the legal language of the law. This omission, it said, becomes particularly striking in the light of the Ethnic Unity Law being passed only a month earlier, with both laws scheduled to come into force on the same day.

The two laws, the report said, collectively highlight how the“Chinese state approaches the governance of minority communities through the language of assimilation and state-led social stability” rather than addressing“welfare vulnerability and structural inequality".

“Despite presenting itself as a 'safety net' for protecting vulnerable populations, the law once again leaves some of the country's most socially and economically marginalised groups outside the boundaries of formal welfare protection,” it stated.