Turkmenistan Urges Focusing Urban Development On Water Resources Issues At WUF13

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Special attention must be paid to water resources issues in urban development, Dilfuza Shiriyeva, a representative of the State Committee for Construction of City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, told Trend on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

She shared her experience of participating in an international forum and discussed key priorities in modern urban development.

Shiriyeva noted that participating in the forum was her first experience of its kind, and the organization of the event in Baku received high praise. She emphasized the broad representation of countries and the opportunity for an open exchange of opinions in an informal and professional atmosphere.

"Many countries are represented here, including some we may not have heard about very often. This is an important platform for exchanging experiences," she said.

Responding to a question about urban development priorities for the next 10 years, she highlighted environmental friendliness and safety as key areas. Particular attention, she said, needs to be paid to water resources and their rational use.

As an example, she cited practices implemented in Turkmenistan, including rainwater collection and reuse systems for irrigating green spaces.

"Speaking about the Arkadag city project, I would like to emphasize that it's the first 'smart city' in Turkmenistan built from scratch, which has enabled the implementation of modern environmental and infrastructure solutions – from wastewater treatment facilities to eco-friendly transportation, including electric buses and eco-taxis," said Shiriyeva.

She called for active participation in such international forums, emphasizing their importance for professional growth and the exchange of experience between countries.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

--