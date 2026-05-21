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PMET Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:53 AM EST - PMET Resources Inc.: Announced the commencement of its 2026 summer-fall drilling campaign at its wholly-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is the Company's flagship asset and hosts one of the largest pegmatite Mineral Resources (Li, Cs, Ta) and Mineral Reserves (Li) in the world, situated approximately 13 km south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road (accessible year-round by road) and Hydro Quebec infrastructure corridor. PMET Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.06 at $6.52.
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