Glucagon-Like Peptide (GLP)-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market Report 2026 Featuring Major Players Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly And Company, And Pfizer - Global Forecast To 2030 And 2035

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucagon-Like Peptide (GLP)-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 agonists weight loss drugs market is on a robust growth trajectory, expected to expand from $15.5 billion in 2025 to $18.02 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 16.3%. This growth is driven by rising obesity rates, diabetes drug innovations, and increased healthcare awareness. By 2030, the market is forecasted to reach $32.87 billion, propelled by the approval of new GLP-1 drugs, expansion of obesity clinics, and enhanced insurance coverage. Key trends include increased demand for pharmacological weight management, heightened adoption of GLP-1 therapies beyond diabetes, and improved patient adherence to long-term treatments.

The increasing obesity prevalence is a significant factor driving market growth. In England, 64.5% of adults were reported to be overweight or obese between 2023-2024, highlighting the urgent need for effective treatment options. GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs are gaining traction due to their proven efficacy in supporting weight loss and metabolic health improvement.

Leading companies are innovating to enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Notably, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA approval in November 2023 for Zepbound, a chronic weight management medication for adults with obesity-related health conditions. Meanwhile, in December 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG acquired Carmot Therapeutics for $2.7 billion, gaining access to Carmot's therapies for obesity and diabetes, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The market features major players like Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, and Pfizer Inc., among others. North America emerged as the largest region in the market in 2025. The research spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, covering countries such as the USA, UK, China, and Germany.

Tariffs pose challenges by increasing costs of imported active pharmaceutical ingredients and injectable drug devices, impacting hospitals and retail pharmacies. However, they also encourage domestic pharmaceutical production, promoting local GLP-1 formulation.

The GLP-1 agonists weight loss drugs market comprises sales of products like dulaglutide, exenatide, and lixisenatide. These drugs, delivered via parenteral or oral routes, are distributed through hospital and retail pharmacies. Market values represent revenues from the sale of goods and services, as well as related services provided by manufacturers.

The market report offers comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed segments, and opportunities within the GLP-1 agonists weight loss drugs industry. The analysis provides a thorough understanding of the current and future industry outlook.

Key Attributes: