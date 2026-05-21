Glucagon-Like Peptide (GLP)-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market Report 2026 Featuring Major Players Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly And Company, And Pfizer - Global Forecast To 2030 And 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$18.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Drugs: Semaglutide; Liraglutide; Tirzepatide; Other Drugs Route of Administration: Parenteral; Oral Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Other Pharmacies
Subsegments:
- Semaglutide: Ozempic; Wegovy; Rybelsus Liraglutide: Saxenda; Victoza Tirzepatide: Mounjaro; Zepbound Other Drugs: Exenatide; Dulaglutide; Albiglutide; Efpeglenatide
Companies Featured
- Novo Nordisk A/S Eli Lilly and Company Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co Inc Boehringer Ingelheim Hanmi Pharmaceutical Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd Zealand Pharma A/S I-Mab Biopharma Shanghai Co Ltd Altimmune Inc BioAge Labs Innovent Biologics Inc Viking Therapeutics Inc Structure Therapeutics Inc Regor Therapeutics Inc TheracosBio LLC Oramed Pharmaceuticals Amgen Inc Roche Holding AG Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
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Glucagon-Like Peptide (GLP)-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market
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