Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The GLP-1 receptor agonist market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $14.09 billion in 2025 to an estimated $14.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, improved awareness of glycemic control therapies, and the clinical efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists over traditional antidiabetics. Favorable reimbursements in developed markets also contribute to this rise.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $18.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Crucial factors include the rising obesity population, expanded approvals for cardiovascular risk reduction, innovation in therapies, and heightened market penetration in emerging regions. Trends in the market forecast include the expansion of GLP-1 therapies beyond diabetes, increased demand for long-acting formulations, and a growing focus on their weight management benefits. Strategic partnerships and licensing agreements are also pivotal in driving future growth.

The surging prevalence of diabetes continues to propel the GLP-1 receptor agonist market. Research highlights, such as the improvement in care processes for type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the UK, underscore the need for effective treatments that GLP-1 receptor agonists provide. These medications help regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin release, addressing the pressing need for better diabetes management solutions.

Competitive strategies in the market are increasingly focused on developing sustained-release GLP-1 receptor agonists. These advanced formulations offer longer-lasting effects with reduced injection frequencies. Notably, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation launched Mounjaro, the first sustained-release dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, showcasing innovation in this sector.

Recent industry movements include Roche's acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics for US$2.7 billion. This acquisition strengthens Roche's metabolic disease franchise by integrating Carmot's advanced portfolio, enhancing its presence in the obesity and diabetes markets. Companies like Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly continue to dominate, while emerging players from Asia-Pacific and Europe expand the competitive landscape.

Regional dynamics highlight North America as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Pressures such as tariffs affect pricing and manufacturing costs, leading to increased regional production efforts and supply chain diversification.

The market encompasses various GLP-1 receptor agonists including liraglutide, dulaglutide, and semaglutide, administered through parenteral or oral routes across healthcare settings. The industry is characterized by factory gate values, representing direct manufacturer sales, service-related offerings, and regional revenue generation.

For a comprehensive understanding, the GLP-1 receptor agonist market research report provides extensive market statistics, trends, opportunities, and competitor analyses, equipping stakeholders with critical insights into both the current landscape and future potential of the industry.

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