Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh & Vedang Raina Open Up On 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina spoke about their upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, highlighting its emotional depth, love story set against the Partition era, and the powerful collaboration behind the project. The team shared insights during a media interaction, creating strong buzz ahead of the film's release.

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