Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Schemes, Vows Development For Tribal Areas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday stated that the state government is making every possible effort towards the holistic development of tribal regions, and no stone will be left unturned in this endeavour. He called upon officials to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to realising the government's resolutions on good governance and to discharging their duties with utmost sensitivity, while ensuring that the benefits of the state government's various public welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries.

CM Holds Review Meeting in Banswara

On the second day of his three-day tour of the Banswara and Dungarpur districts, the Chief Minister held a meeting with district-level officials at the Banswara District Collectorate Auditorium. During the meeting, CM Sharma conducted a detailed review of the progress and current status of various schemes, programs, campaigns, and innovative initiatives. He sought information regarding the achievements attained thus far, categorised by sector and region, and issued directives to accelerate their implementation.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the work performance of Durgesh Singh Rawal, the Commissioner of the Banswara Municipal Council. Subsequently, the Department of Local Self-Government issued orders placing the Commissioner under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders), as per the release.

Directives on Water Management

Issuing directives to ensure the proper cleaning of canals and ponds, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for seriousness regarding water distribution in canals and the cleaning of the district's reservoirs prior to the onset of the monsoon season. Calling for the optimal utilisation of every single drop of water from the Mahi River, he asserted that no Mahi water should be allowed to go to waste. He further directed that adequate arrangements must be ensured for both irrigation water and drinking water supplies.

Emphasising the 'Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan' (Water Self-Reliance Campaign), he declared water self-reliance to be of paramount importance and directed that works of lasting significance be expedited.

Focus on Rural Development and Official Accountability

Instructing that development works in rural areas be completed with uncompromising quality and within stipulated timelines, he asserted that the full benefits of public utility resources and services must effectively reach the villagers. He directed officials to prioritise field visits, remain vigilant regarding the needs of all areas during their tours, and, whenever a problem arises, take 'suo motu' cognisance of the matter to ensure its swift resolution. He emphasised that officials must undertake tours, supervision, and inspection duties in rural areas with the utmost seriousness.

Strict Action Against Illegal Activities

Furthermore, he issued directives for strict action to be taken against government employees found to be involved in facilitating illegal religious conversions or participating in political activities.

Push for Higher School Enrollment

The Chief Minister also issued directives to work in a planned and fully prepared manner during the current academic session to increase school enrollment, thereby ensuring both the admission and retention of children in schools.

Sandalwood Forest Initiative Welcomed

Welcoming the initiative to develop sandalwood forests within the district, he noted that 11,000 sandalwood saplings would be planted in each of these forests. (ANI)

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