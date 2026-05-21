Two Trademark Applications Filed For Cockroach Janta Party As Satire Movement Gains Momentum Online

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two trademark applications have been filed for the phrase 'Cockroach Janata Party,' – a satirical social media movement that emerged last week following recent remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Ka t during a Supreme Court hearing, legal news agency LiveLaw reported on 21 May.

The first application, bearing Application No. 7737937, has been filed by Azim Adambhai Jam for the wordmark“COCKROACH JANTA PARTY.” The second, Application No. 7741481, has been filed by Akhand Swaroop for“Cockroach Janta Party.” Both applications currently show the status“Formalities Chk Pass.”

A trademark application is a formal legal request filed with a government authority (such as the Intellectual Property India office) to register a unique brand identifier. This grants the applicant exclusive legal ownership of a name, logo, slogan, or symbol, preventing others from using it in the market.

News agency PTI said there were three applications, but there were not many details about the third application.

Biggest Indian Political Campaign on Internet

Five days after the post, the online campaign with the unofficial party name, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has become one of the biggest Indian political campaigns on the internet in recent years.

| After beating BJP, Cockroach Janta Party surpasses Congress on Instagram

The party has 6 lakh registrations CJP's Instagram account has crossed 14 Million followers, many lakhs more than Bharatiya Janata Party – world's biggest political party in physical membership. The BJP has 8.7 million followers on Instagram.

CJP's X handle with 200K followers has, however, been withheld in India in response to a legal demand on 21 May. The makers came up with another handle on X, which already has 40k plus followers.

The satirical social media movement that emerged following recent remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing. The hashtag #CockroachJanataParty gained traction on social media after the Chief Justice, while hearing a matter last week, made an observation that unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media and RTI to cockroaches.

The CJI later clarified that his comments were directed at people joining professions with fake degrees.

The online campaign was started by Abhijeet Dipke on 16 May. Dipke has just completed his masters in Public Relations from Boston University in USA.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

The CJP highlights the role of social media in modern political movements. Satire can effectively mobilize public sentiment and engagement. Trademark applications illustrate the legal complexities of new social movements.

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