403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of $300,000. Aggregate gross proceeds raised across the financing now total $3,834,200. In light of continued strong investor participation, the Company intends to increase the size of the Private Placement to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and completion of additional subscriptions. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.30.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment