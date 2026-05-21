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Lake Victoria Gold Ltd

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd


2026-05-21 10:15:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of $300,000. Aggregate gross proceeds raised across the financing now total $3,834,200. In light of continued strong investor participation, the Company intends to increase the size of the Private Placement to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and completion of additional subscriptions. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.30.

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