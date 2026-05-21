Maruti Suzuki Cars To Cost More From June 2026 Hike Up To Rs 30,000

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced that it will increase prices of its vehicles across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026 due to rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

Reason for the Price Increase

In an exchange filing, the company said it has decided to increase vehicle prices after witnessing a sustained rise in input costs despite efforts to reduce expenses through internal cost-saving measures.

"You are kindly informed that in view of the sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs. 30,000/- with effect from June 2026," the company stated in the filing.

Maruti Suzuki said it had been trying to mitigate the impact of rising costs over the past few months through cost reduction initiatives. However, the company stated that the current inflationary environment and adverse cost conditions have forced it to pass on part of the increased costs to customers.

"For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," the filing stated. "However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the Company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," it added.

Price Hike Details and Current Model Prices

The company said the exact quantum of the increase will vary from model to model across its lineup.

Currently, the average ex-showroom prices for Maruti Suzuki cars in India range from around Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 24.97 lakh depending on the model and segment.

Among its popular Arena lineup, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is currently priced between Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 5.25 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, one of the company's most affordable and popular hatchbacks, is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.45 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which offers a spacious cabin and AGS automatic transmission option, is currently priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.73 lakh.

The company did not specify which models would witness the highest increase, but stated that the changes would apply across its portfolio from June 2026 onwards.

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