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King Of Morocco Mohammed VI Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

King Of Morocco Mohammed VI Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2026-05-21 10:08:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Morocco, Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, My Dear Brother,

As the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, along with my best wishes to you for good health and happiness, and to your people for further progress and prosperity.

I should like to say how much I value the solid and outstanding relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our ties are further strengthened by our shared determination to deepen our relationship and build a special partnership that fulfils the aspirations of our citizens in the two sister nations.

Yours sincerely,

Mohammed VI

King of Morocco," the letter reads.

MENAFN21052026000195011045ID1111150998



AzerNews

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