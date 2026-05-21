Kazakh Architect-Urbanist Champions Inclusive Infrastructure And Unified Metropolitan Aesthetics At WUF13 In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku functions as a massive, high-tier global platform facilitating critical cross-border knowledge transfers among urban planning specialists from around the world, Dayana Aidarova, an architect and urbanist from Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.

Aidarova described the forum as a major platform for exchanging experience among specialists from different countries.

“Participation in such events allows architects, designers, engineers and environmentalists to find partners for collaboration and build international professional networks,” she said.

Aidarova said the Kazakh delegation presented a number of urban development initiatives at the forum, including methodological guides and standards for landscaping, as well as concepts aimed at creating a unified architectural style for cities.

“A modern city must be not only comfortable and functional, but also stylish,” she said.“It is important that a unified aesthetic and visual harmony are maintained throughout the urban environment.”

According to Aidarova, a well-designed urban style helps create an environment where people enjoy living and spending time.

She also praised the organization of WUF13 in Baku and highlighted the support provided by organizers in preparing Kazakhstan's national pavilion.

Discussing urban development priorities for the coming years, Aidarova said cities should be designed with people at the center.

“Particular attention must be paid to inclusion and creating a comfortable environment for people with disabilities so that they can move freely around the city,” she said.“The urban environment must be convenient, accessible and aesthetically pleasing for everyone.”

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

--