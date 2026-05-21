Decrypt Compliance Expands SOC 2 Audit Services For Saas And Technology Companies

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 21, 2026 7:01 am - Decrypt Compliance, an AICPA-accredited CPA firm, continues to expand its SOC 2 audit services for SaaS, AI, fintech, and cloud companies.

San Jose, California – Decrypt Compliance, a leading provider of SOC 2 audit services, announced the continued expansion of its compliance and assurance offerings for SaaS, AI, fintech, healthcare technology, and cloud-based businesses.

As enterprise customers place increasing emphasis on vendor security and risk management, SOC 2 audits have become a critical requirement for organizations seeking to accelerate sales cycles, enter new markets, and strengthen customer trust.

Decrypt Compliance helps technology companies navigate the audit process through independent assurance services, experienced CPA-led engagements, and practical compliance guidance. The firm works with startups and growing businesses that need a trusted audit partner capable of supporting evolving security and compliance requirements.

The company's services include SOC 2 Type I audits, SOC 2 Type II audits, ISO 27001 audits, HITRUST assessments, and broader compliance advisory services. These offerings are designed to help organizations demonstrate effective security controls while meeting customer and regulatory expectations.

According to industry trends, security reviews have become a standard component of enterprise procurement processes. Organizations without independent audit reports often face longer sales cycles and increased vendor due diligence requests. As a result, more companies are investing in compliance programs to improve business credibility and operational maturity.

Decrypt Compliance continues to invest in educational resources covering SOC 2 audit preparation, security controls, audit readiness, compliance best practices, and governance frameworks. These resources are intended to help businesses better understand the requirements associated with modern compliance programs.

The firm's leadership includes professionals with extensive experience in audit, cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance assessments. By combining technical expertise with practical business guidance, Decrypt Compliance helps organizations prepare for audits efficiently while maintaining a focus on long-term security and operational excellence.

Businesses interested in learning more about SOC 2 audits, compliance requirements, and audit readiness can visit the company's website for additional information and resources.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a California-based CPA firm providing SOC 2 audits, ISO 27001 audits, HITRUST assessments, and compliance services for technology companies worldwide. The firm helps organizations strengthen trust, improve security assurance, and meet the growing demands of enterprise customers through independent compliance assessments.