Family-Only Beaches, Live Music: Dubai Gears Up For Eid Al Adha Holiday

Dubai Municipality has completed extensive preparations for the Eid Al Adha holiday, rolling out an integrated operational and inspection plan aimed at safeguarding public health, strengthening food safety, while ensuring the readiness of parks, beaches, markets and public facilities across the emirate to welcome visitors.

The preparations, led by Dubai Municipality, are designed to support a safe, healthy and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors during one of the busiest festive periods of the year. The initiative brings together intensified inspections, enhanced monitoring, and expanded public services across multiple sectors, reflecting the city's focus on quality of life and community wellbeing.

Authorities said the plan is built on proactive field operations, particularly in locations expected to experience a surge in visitors, including shopping centres, food outlets, public beaches and entertainment destinations.

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Food safety has been placed at the centre of this year's Eid readiness plan, with inspection teams deployed across Dubai to monitor compliance in restaurants, temporary kiosks, catering units and seasonal food vendors.

Teams are conducting detailed checks on food preparation practices, temperature control, storage conditions and transportation methods to ensure safe handling of food served during the holiday period.

Inspections have also been intensified at butcher shops, roasteries, chocolate retailers, and key wholesale hubs, including the Fruit and Vegetable Market and Waterfront Market. Officials said the focus is on preventing contamination risks and ensuring adherence to hygiene protocols as demand rises.

To strengthen responsiveness, the Municipality continues to receive public feedback and complaints through the Dubai 24/7 app and the 800900 contact centre, ensuring rapid intervention when required.

Strict oversight of imported food

As part of its food safety framework, Dubai Municipality has confirmed full readiness of specialised inspection teams operating round the clock across all land, sea and air entry points.

During the first quarter of 2026 alone, inspectors examined approximately 81,000 food shipments, comprising more than 424,000 food products and around 2.7 million tonnes of imported food. These inspections are supported by a risk-based system that prioritises high-risk consignments for detailed checks.

Meat products, which see significantly higher demand during Eid Al Adha, are subject to additional scrutiny. Around 8,000 meat and meat product consignments were inspected in the same period, covering more than 30,000 products and about 66,000 tonnes.

Authorities said each consignment undergoes strict verification, including halal slaughter certification checks and cold chain compliance to ensure food safety standards are maintained from source to consumer.

Beyond food establishments, inspection campaigns have also been expanded across hotels, barber shops, beauty salons and shisha cafés to ensure compliance with health, hygiene and environmental standards.

Checks include monitoring water quality, indoor air quality, sanitation practices and swimming pool safety, particularly in high-traffic hospitality venues.

A specialised campaign has also been launched targeting henna products used in women's salons, with laboratory testing conducted to ensure products are free from harmful substances that could trigger allergies or skin reactions.

In parallel, consumer product safety inspections have been intensified across retail outlets, focusing on toys, cosmetics, perfumes and electrical goods. Authorities are also monitoring compliance related to tobacco and related products, ensuring all items meet approved safety standards.

High alert at labour accommodation areas, markets

Dubai Municipality is also maintaining active field inspections across labour accommodation areas and community markets during the holiday period.

Three major markets in Muhaisnah 2, Al Quoz 4, and Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 collectively serve between 24,000 and 30,000 workers daily during public holidays. Enhanced monitoring is being carried out to ensure cleanliness, safety and welfare standards are upheld.

Specialised teams comprising more than 80 inspectors and technical staff are overseeing more than 300 establishments, including hotels, salons, industrial facilities, shopping centres and entertainment venues.

In addition, dedicated entertainment programmes for workers are expected to attract around 20,000 attendees, contributing to a safe and inclusive festive environment during Eid.

The Municipality has also confirmed that the Livestock Market and associated facilities are fully prepared to handle increased demand, with operational systems in place to ensure hygiene, efficiency and visitor comfort throughout the Eid period.

Parks, beaches and festive attractions ready for visitors

Across the city, parks, beaches and cultural destinations have been prepared to welcome families as part of Dubai's Eid celebrations.

Public parks, including Quranic Park, Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Safa Park, Creek Park and Mushrif National Park will operate from 8:00am until midnight during the holiday period, while Dubai Frame will welcome visitors from 8:00am to 9:00pm.

Selected public beaches, including Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Khor Al Mamzar Beach, will be designated as family-only zones, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to safe and inclusive recreational spaces.

Eid entertainment, family activities

A series of festive initiatives will add to the celebratory atmosphere across the emirate. The“Eid Gifts” programme will distribute complimentary ice cream across several parks, including Al Barsha Pond Park, community parks, Mushrif Park, Zabeel Park, Creek Park and Al Safa Park, from 4pm to 7pm during the first two days of Eid.

At Dubai Frame, live musical performances will run from 4pm to 7pm on the first two days of Eid, combining entertainment with panoramic city views.

Meanwhile, Hatta Market will host the Al Harbiya band on the second day of Eid from 4pm to 10pm, showcasing traditional performances that highlight Emirati cultural heritage.

For families with children, Children's City will operate an extended entertainment programme during the first three days of Eid from 9am to 8pm. Activities will include theatrical shows, interactive workshops, character appearances and educational entertainment experiences.

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