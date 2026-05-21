Rakesh Bedi Bumps Into 'Sauda Khara Khara' Singer Sukhbir In Goa

A Fun Encounter in Goa

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recently bumped into popular Punjabi singer Sukhbir in Goa. Bedi, who was in Goa for a festival, shared the moment on his social media account. In the video, he spoke about meeting 'Gal Ban Gayi' singer and praised him for his skills.

"Everyone, welcome to 'Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi'. I am in Goa for a festival. I have a speaker session tomorrow here, but I met somebody whom I love a lot. He sings fantastically from his heart and he is none other than Sukhbir," Bedi said in the video As the camera moved towards Sukhbir, the singer joined the fun and sang his popular track, "Dil dena, dil lena, ai son da khara khara...Hai Sauda khara khara..." Sukhbir then added Rakesh Bedi's popular 'Dhurandhar' dialogue, "arre bachcha hai tu mera." Reacting to this, Rakesh Bedi said, "Haan bilkul, maine yehi bola hai usko. Maine kaha itna itna achha gaana gaata hai, iska ek hi reason hai, kyunki bachcha hai tu mera. Thank you sir."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi)

About Rakesh Bedi's Career

Rakesh Bedi has been a well-known name in films, television and theatre for nearly three decades. He became popular with comedy shows like 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', and 'Yes Boss'. He has also worked in several Bollywood films as a character actor.

Recent Acclaim

The actor was recently praised for his role as Jameel Jamali in the 'Dhurandhar' films. Both instalments were successful at the box office. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles. (ANI)

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