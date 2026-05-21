403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air France and Airbus Found Guilty Over 2009 Rio–Paris Crash
(MENAFN) Air France and Airbus have been found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2009 Rio–Paris disaster, according to reports from French media.
The ruling, issued by the Paris Appeals Court, concerns the crash of Air France Flight AF447, which went down in the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009 while traveling from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. All 228 people on board, including passengers and crew, were killed.
In total, the aircraft was carrying 216 passengers and 12 crew members at the time of the accident, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the airline’s history.
The court determined that both Air France and aircraft manufacturer Airbus were criminally responsible for negligent manslaughter in relation to the incident. Each company was ordered to pay the maximum fine permitted under law, amounting to €225,000 ($260,000).
The decision followed a prosecution request submitted in late November 2025, which called for convictions against both entities after renewed legal proceedings. Earlier rulings had acquitted the companies of criminal charges, though they were previously acknowledged to bear civil responsibility.
The case has been revisited multiple times over the years, with investigators and courts examining the chain of technical failures and operational decisions that contributed to the tragedy.
The ruling, issued by the Paris Appeals Court, concerns the crash of Air France Flight AF447, which went down in the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009 while traveling from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. All 228 people on board, including passengers and crew, were killed.
In total, the aircraft was carrying 216 passengers and 12 crew members at the time of the accident, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the airline’s history.
The court determined that both Air France and aircraft manufacturer Airbus were criminally responsible for negligent manslaughter in relation to the incident. Each company was ordered to pay the maximum fine permitted under law, amounting to €225,000 ($260,000).
The decision followed a prosecution request submitted in late November 2025, which called for convictions against both entities after renewed legal proceedings. Earlier rulings had acquitted the companies of criminal charges, though they were previously acknowledged to bear civil responsibility.
The case has been revisited multiple times over the years, with investigators and courts examining the chain of technical failures and operational decisions that contributed to the tragedy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment