MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Everkind Expands First Responder Support Through Strategic Agreement with Brampton Fire and Emergency Services

May 21, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Everkind Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Everkind Inc. ("Everkind" or the "Company"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, and the Corporation of the City of Brampton, acting through its Brampton Fire and Emergency Services department ("BFES"), today announced the signing of a Platform Services Agreement. The partnership will make Everkind's AI wellness platform available to all BFES personnel and their eligible family members as a wellness benefit.

Under the terms of the agreement, active firefighters, fire personnel, civilian and administrative staff employed through Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, as well as their spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children aged 13 and older residing in the same household, will receive access to Everkind's platform. The arrangement is designed to bring continuous, daily mental and emotional wellness support to one of Canada's most critical public safety workforces.

Everkind provides guided journaling, personalized meditation, and a companion that learns and adapts with each user over time - offering a private, low-barrier way for first responders and their families to care for their emotional wellbeing every day. The platform is grounded in evidence-based practices and designed to complement existing employee assistance programs and peer support resources, extending care beyond the workday and into the moments that matter most.

"The health and well-being of our personnel is a top priority for Brampton Fire and Emergency Services. Our team faces unique challenges every day, and enhancing access to mental wellness support is a critical component of how we help care for them and their families. Building on other wellness tools and benefits, Everkind allows us to offer a modern, private resource that fits seamlessly into the lives of our first responders, ensuring they have the support they need, when they need it."

- Andy Glynn, Fire Chief, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services

Brampton FES will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing administrative oversight and de-identified, aggregate reporting on platform engagement. Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first approach, no individually identifiable user data will be shared with Brampton FES or any third party.

"First responders carry an extraordinary weight - not just physically, but emotionally. Everkind is proud to provide our platform to all Brampton Fire and Emergency Services personnel and their families. Our goal is simple: make it easier for the people who protect our communities to take care of themselves and the people they love, every single day."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The agreement reflects Everkind's broader commitment to making mental and emotional wellness accessible to the people and communities who need it most. The BFES partnership deepens Everkind's presence in the first responder community, an audience the company considers among the highest need and highest impact for private, non-clinical daily wellness support. This directly advances Everkind's strategy to embed within public safety institutions, healthcare organizations, and employer benefit ecosystems across North America.

About Everkind Inc.

Everkind Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling, personalized meditations, and an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user, grounded in evidence-based practices and built for daily habit formation. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at .

About Brampton Fire and Emergency Services

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services is the fire and emergency response agency serving the City of Brampton, Ontario, one of Canada's fastest-growing municipalities. The department is committed to the safety, well-being, and resilience of both the communities it serves and the dedicated personnel who serve them.

Contact

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Everkind Inc.