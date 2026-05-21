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Germany Detains Two Suspected Chinese Spies in High-Tech Spying Case
(MENAFN) German authorities have detained two individuals suspected of conducting espionage on behalf of China, accusing them of gathering sensitive technological information with possible military uses.
Prosecutors said the suspects, identified as Xuejun C. and Hua S., were arrested in Munich on Wednesday following a coordinated operation involving police and Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).
According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the two German nationals were placed in pretrial detention after the Federal Court of Justice found sufficient initial evidence to justify continued custody.
Investigators allege the married couple operated on behalf of a Chinese intelligence service, collecting information on advanced technologies with potential defense applications and transmitting it to Chinese authorities as well as entities linked to the defense sector in China.
Authorities also claim the pair built relationships with academics at German universities and research institutions, including experts in aerospace engineering, computer science, and artificial intelligence. In some cases, they are said to have approached researchers under false identities, presenting themselves as interpreters or representatives of an automotive company.
Officials further allege that scientists were invited to give lectures under the impression they would be speaking at civilian academic events for compensation, but the presentations were instead reportedly delivered to representatives of Chinese state-owned defense firms, according to investigators.
Prosecutors said the suspects, identified as Xuejun C. and Hua S., were arrested in Munich on Wednesday following a coordinated operation involving police and Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).
According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the two German nationals were placed in pretrial detention after the Federal Court of Justice found sufficient initial evidence to justify continued custody.
Investigators allege the married couple operated on behalf of a Chinese intelligence service, collecting information on advanced technologies with potential defense applications and transmitting it to Chinese authorities as well as entities linked to the defense sector in China.
Authorities also claim the pair built relationships with academics at German universities and research institutions, including experts in aerospace engineering, computer science, and artificial intelligence. In some cases, they are said to have approached researchers under false identities, presenting themselves as interpreters or representatives of an automotive company.
Officials further allege that scientists were invited to give lectures under the impression they would be speaking at civilian academic events for compensation, but the presentations were instead reportedly delivered to representatives of Chinese state-owned defense firms, according to investigators.
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