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Twenty Iranian Sailors Return Home via Pakistan After US Vessel Seizure
(MENAFN) Twenty Iranian sailors have returned home following the seizure of a vessel by the United States in waters near Singapore, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said on Thursday, according to reports.
In remarks carried by a news agency, Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked the Pakistani government for what he described as its “humanitarian and goodwill” efforts in helping secure the sailors’ release. He said the crew had been held in “difficult conditions” after their vessel was intercepted.
The diplomat stated that the sailors were moved from Singapore to Islamabad as part of coordinated diplomatic arrangements before being flown back to Iran shortly afterward, according to reports.
Separately, Pakistan confirmed that 31 seafarers in total—including 11 Pakistani nationals and 20 Iranian citizens—were repatriated after being taken from vessels seized during a US maritime operation.
Earlier, authorities said the US transferred an Iranian-linked vessel to Pakistan after it was intercepted by the US Navy on suspicion of attempting to breach restrictions linked to Iranian ports. The crew members were later sent back to Tehran.
Reports also noted that in a related series of operations last month, US forces intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters amid broader measures targeting Iranian maritime trade routes.
In remarks carried by a news agency, Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked the Pakistani government for what he described as its “humanitarian and goodwill” efforts in helping secure the sailors’ release. He said the crew had been held in “difficult conditions” after their vessel was intercepted.
The diplomat stated that the sailors were moved from Singapore to Islamabad as part of coordinated diplomatic arrangements before being flown back to Iran shortly afterward, according to reports.
Separately, Pakistan confirmed that 31 seafarers in total—including 11 Pakistani nationals and 20 Iranian citizens—were repatriated after being taken from vessels seized during a US maritime operation.
Earlier, authorities said the US transferred an Iranian-linked vessel to Pakistan after it was intercepted by the US Navy on suspicion of attempting to breach restrictions linked to Iranian ports. The crew members were later sent back to Tehran.
Reports also noted that in a related series of operations last month, US forces intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters amid broader measures targeting Iranian maritime trade routes.
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