Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Zoetis (ZTS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zoetis shares fell approximately 21.5% on May 7, 2026, after the company slashed full-year revenue guidance, wiping significant market value

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) investors lost approximately 21.5% of their investment on May 7, 2026, when shares collapsed after the company cut its FY 2026 revenue guidance, citing weaker U.S. pet-care demand, macro-economic pressure, and heightened competition. Shareholders who lost money on their Zoetis investment are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The stock drop followed Zoetis' disclosure that Q1 2026 results fell short of consensus expectations and that the company was reducing its full-year organic operational revenue growth outlook. On the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 12, 2026, CEO Kristin Peck had told investors: "We are guiding to a range of 3% to 5% organic operational revenue growth and expect 3% to 6% organic operational growth in adjusted net income for fiscal 2026." Less than three months later, the company cut that guidance, and shares lost roughly one-fifth of their value in a single session.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Zoetis and certain of its executives may have made materially misleading statements regarding the company's revenue outlook and competitive positioning. On the same February call, CFO Wetteny Joseph disclosed that Q4 2025 international revenue had been "positively impacted by certain operational changes." The investigation is examining whether the guidance issued to investors adequately reflected known risks at the time it was provided.

If you purchased Zoetis shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Investigation

Q: What is the ZTS securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the company's revenue growth outlook and competitive positioning. Shares fell approximately 21.5% after the company disclosed a guidance cut, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the ZTS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased ZTS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZTS investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZTS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZTS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171