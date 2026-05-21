Schneider Electric And Brands For Less (BFL) Group Partner To Advance Low Carbon, Smart Retail Environments In The UAE

Collaborative agreement signed to accelerate smart building digitization and energyefficient operations across 26[KE1] Brands For Less retail locations in the UAE, with plans to expand across the full store network.

Deployment of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building platforms to enhance energy performance, operational visibility, and long￼term sustainability across Brands For Less stores.

The partnership marks a significant step in modernizing retail infrastructure through digital technologies that optimize operational performance, reduce energy consumption, and support long‐term sustainability goals.

Under the collaboration, Schneider Electric will deploy its EcoStruxure Building platform, including EcoStruxure Building Activate, Operation, and Advisor, enabling real‐time visibility into energy usage and more efficient control of store environments.

The collaboration begins with a structured pilot phase covering site surveys, data collection, use‐case identification, and the development of a comprehensive options paper outlining solution architecture, CAPEX/OPEX models, KPIs, and a scalable implementation roadmap. This assessment will form the foundation for a scalable rollout across additional BFL sites.

As buildings account for nearly 34% of annual global CO2 emissions, and commercial spaces such as retail are among the most energy-intensive, improving energy performance in retail environments is a major step toward more sustainable operations. This collaboration reflects a shared focus on embedding efficiency and smarter resource management into day-to-day retail operations. Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said:“Our collaboration with BFL Group sets a new benchmark for more efficient and more sustainable retail operations in the UAE. By integrating Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building technologies with BFL's dynamic retail footprint, we are enabling real-time energy intelligence and data-driven decision-making at scale. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing the UAE's sustainability ambitions while delivering measurable value to the retail sector.”

Khaled Arnaout, Chief Operating Officer at BFL Group said:“At BFL Group, we are continuously looking for solutions to enhance operational efficiency while aligning with our long-term sustainability ambitions. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric allows us to take a more data-driven approach to managing our stores, improving performance while reducing our environmental footprint. It also underscores our broader commitment to contributing to the UAE's sustainability agenda while creating long-term value for the retail sector.”

As the partnership progresses, Schneider Electric and BFL Group aim to establish a scalable model for digitally enabled, low￼carbon retail environments that can be replicated across the region.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation, and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI-enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

About Brands for Less:

The Brands for Less (BFL) Group is one of the world's leading off-price retailers, offering the latest fashion trends and home products at competitive prices. Founded in Lebanon in 1996, the Group introduced an innovative business model that brings top global brands to customers at significant discounts. Expanding to the United Arab Emirates in 2000, Brands for Less quickly became a preferred destination for smart shoppers in the region. Today, the Group operates in over seven markets across the GCC and Southeast Asia, providing a unique“Treasure Hunt” shopping experience, where customers can discover new products and surprises with every visit. Brands for Less is committed to delivering exceptional value by offering high-quality products with discounts of up to 80% off their original prices. The Group has also built a strong reputation for its forward-thinking approach and excellent customer service. As it continues to grow and expand, Brands for Less remains dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and expanding its reach into new markets worldwide. The Group's latest push was towards making Brands for Less more inclusive for customers worldwide by taking their e-commerce experience to new audiences.