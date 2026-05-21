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Samsung Averts Massive Strike, Protecting Global Chip Supply Chain
(MENAFN) Samsung Electronics has pulled back from the brink of a major industrial crisis, securing a last-minute tentative wage agreement with its largest labor union and narrowly averting an 18-day walkout that threatened to rattle global memory-chip supplies at a moment of unprecedented AI-fueled demand.
The deal was brokered through government-mediated negotiations just hours before 48,000 workers were scheduled to strike, South Korean media reported Thursday. Union leadership announced it would suspend strike action while members vote on the tentative agreement between May 22 and 27 — meaning the standoff has been deferred, not definitively resolved.
At the heart of the dispute lies a fundamental question: how much of Samsung's AI-era profits its workforce is entitled to share. The union had pushed for 15% of annual operating profit to be channeled into employee bonuses, alongside the elimination of an existing cap on wage bonuses. The tentative deal reportedly offers a restructured bonus framework and a 10.5% allocation of operating profits specifically for semiconductor workers.
The planned strike had drawn urgent scrutiny worldwide — and for good reason. Samsung is not only South Korea's largest corporation but a linchpin of the global semiconductor supply chain, commanding roughly 36% of the worldwide DRAM market and approximately 28% of NAND flash, according to TrendForce data. Any prolonged halt at its Korean facilities would reverberate directly through AI server farms, data centers, smartphones, laptops, and consumer electronics globally.
With memory markets already stretched thin by surging AI infrastructure investment, analysts had calculated that an 18-day strike could eliminate as much as 4% of global DRAM output and 3% of NAND flash production — sufficient to aggravate existing shortages and drive prices sharply higher.
The economic stakes for South Korea itself were equally sobering. Estimates suggested a sustained shutdown could have cost Samsung up to 1 trillion won — approximately $660 million — per day, while potentially shaving as much as 0.5 percentage points off the country's GDP growth, underscoring just how much the nation's economic fortunes remain intertwined with a single corporate giant.
The deal was brokered through government-mediated negotiations just hours before 48,000 workers were scheduled to strike, South Korean media reported Thursday. Union leadership announced it would suspend strike action while members vote on the tentative agreement between May 22 and 27 — meaning the standoff has been deferred, not definitively resolved.
At the heart of the dispute lies a fundamental question: how much of Samsung's AI-era profits its workforce is entitled to share. The union had pushed for 15% of annual operating profit to be channeled into employee bonuses, alongside the elimination of an existing cap on wage bonuses. The tentative deal reportedly offers a restructured bonus framework and a 10.5% allocation of operating profits specifically for semiconductor workers.
The planned strike had drawn urgent scrutiny worldwide — and for good reason. Samsung is not only South Korea's largest corporation but a linchpin of the global semiconductor supply chain, commanding roughly 36% of the worldwide DRAM market and approximately 28% of NAND flash, according to TrendForce data. Any prolonged halt at its Korean facilities would reverberate directly through AI server farms, data centers, smartphones, laptops, and consumer electronics globally.
With memory markets already stretched thin by surging AI infrastructure investment, analysts had calculated that an 18-day strike could eliminate as much as 4% of global DRAM output and 3% of NAND flash production — sufficient to aggravate existing shortages and drive prices sharply higher.
The economic stakes for South Korea itself were equally sobering. Estimates suggested a sustained shutdown could have cost Samsung up to 1 trillion won — approximately $660 million — per day, while potentially shaving as much as 0.5 percentage points off the country's GDP growth, underscoring just how much the nation's economic fortunes remain intertwined with a single corporate giant.
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