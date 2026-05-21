Panic Or Overspeeding? Hyderabad EV Crash Video Sparks Debate Online

A speeding electric car went out of control in Hyderabad, damaging multiple vehicles and property in an incident caught on CCTV. Police said the driver lost control while travelling towards Allwyn Colony. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

A speeding electric car went out of control in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area on Wednesday afternoon, damaging several vehicles and causing panic on a busy road. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, quickly went viral on social media after videos showed the car crashing into vehicles and roadside property within seconds.

According to police, the electric car was travelling from Vivekananda Nagar towards Allwyn Colony when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, reported The Hindu.

Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana: An electric car allegedly speeding from Vivekananda Nagar Arch towards Alwyn Colony went out of control, collided with multiple cars and two-wheelers, and finally crashed into the Eruvaka Tiffin Center near Vivekananda Nagar. The incident... twitter/TYM3tyhMHY

- Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) May 21, 2026

The accident damaged a car, a motorcycle and property near a local tiffin centre. Fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

Police said a few people suffered minor injuries and escaped with shock.

The CCTV footage shows the electric vehicle moving suddenly at high speed before crashing into vehicles parked and moving on the roadside.

People nearby were seen running for safety as the car moved uncontrollably through the narrow and crowded stretch.

The incident happened in a busy part of Kukatpally known for regular traffic congestion and roadside shops.

#Hyderabad: A car caused havoc near Vivekananda Nagar,Kukatpally. An electric car, traveling at high speed from the Vivekananda Nagar Arch towards Alwyn Colony, collided with another cars and several two-wheelers before crashing into the Eruvaka Tiffin Center. This incident... twitter/v39v7s6InO

- @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) May 21, 2026

Soon after the crash, locals gathered at the spot while police teams arrived to control traffic and begin an investigation.

The damaged vehicles were later removed from the road to clear congestion.

Police officials confirmed that the driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling towards Allwyn Colony.

However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact reason behind the accident.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether the crash happened because of overspeeding, driver panic, distraction or technical error.

No official details have yet been released about the identity of the driver or whether any charges have been filed.

The viral video triggered strong reactions online, with many social media users debating what may have caused the accident.

Some users believed the driver may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, which is often discussed in panic situations involving automatic cars and electric vehicles.

One user wrote,“Looks like driver got confused between accelerator pedal and brake pedal.”

Another commented,“The driver distracted at speed breaker instead of brake he kicked accelerator.”

Several people also suggested that the driver may have been new to driving an electric vehicle.

An online user wrote,“It is an EV, probably driver is new to driving EV as it is having instant torque.”

Another person said,“Looks like the driver is new to EV.”

Questions raised over driving skills

The incident also started a wider discussion about driving standards and licence checks.

Many users criticised the quality of driving tests and demanded stricter licence verification.

One person wrote,“Affordability of car doesn't guarantee driving skills.”

Another user blamed poor licence screening systems and wrote that roads were becoming unsafe because of untrained drivers.

Some users even demanded action against officials responsible for issuing driving licences without proper testing.

Others questioned whether tinted windows may have affected visibility during driving.

Several social media users argued that the car may not actually have been travelling at very high speed.

Instead, they suggested the driver may have panicked near a speed breaker and lost control after pressing the wrong pedal.

A few users sympathised with the driver, saying panic reactions are common during stressful moments on crowded roads.

However, others demanded strict punishment, arguing that reckless driving puts innocent lives at risk.

Electric vehicles are becoming more common across Indian cities, but experts often say new drivers need proper understanding of how EV acceleration and automatic systems work.

At the same time, citizens online pointed out that busy roads, panic driving, distraction and lack of proper driving discipline continue to cause accidents in major cities.

Fortunately, this incident did not lead to any major casualties.