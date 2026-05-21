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Report Claims Iran Open to Sending Enriched Uranium to Russia
(MENAFN) Iran is reportedly willing to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to Russia as part of a proposed agreement aimed at easing tensions with the United States, according to reports citing a leaked diplomatic document.
The reported proposal was allegedly delivered to Washington through mediation by Pakistan. Negotiations between Tehran and Washington have remained stalled since a ceasefire was reached in early April following weeks of conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
According to the reported document, Tehran is prepared to suspend its nuclear activities for an extended period, but only if its stockpile of highly enriched uranium is transferred to Russia rather than to the United States. Reports added that Iran continues to reject demands for the complete dismantling of its nuclear program.
Estimates from the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate that Iran currently possesses more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%. Weapons-grade material generally requires enrichment levels of around 90%.
Moscow has repeatedly proposed assisting efforts to resolve the dispute, including offering to take custody of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves.
“Not only did we make such an offer; we already implemented it once before, back in 2015. Iran has complete trust in us, and not without reason,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists earlier this month.
Putin added that Russia has consistently honored its agreements and continues cooperation with Iran on civilian nuclear energy projects.
According to reports published Monday, American officials have already rejected Tehran’s latest proposal, describing it as insufficient. One unnamed official reportedly said Iran had made only “token” adjustments compared to earlier offers.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that Iran’s enriched uranium should be transferred to American control. Speaking last week, he described the issue as “more for public relations” and said acquiring the stockpile would simply make him “feel better.”
The reported proposal was allegedly delivered to Washington through mediation by Pakistan. Negotiations between Tehran and Washington have remained stalled since a ceasefire was reached in early April following weeks of conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
According to the reported document, Tehran is prepared to suspend its nuclear activities for an extended period, but only if its stockpile of highly enriched uranium is transferred to Russia rather than to the United States. Reports added that Iran continues to reject demands for the complete dismantling of its nuclear program.
Estimates from the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate that Iran currently possesses more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%. Weapons-grade material generally requires enrichment levels of around 90%.
Moscow has repeatedly proposed assisting efforts to resolve the dispute, including offering to take custody of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves.
“Not only did we make such an offer; we already implemented it once before, back in 2015. Iran has complete trust in us, and not without reason,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists earlier this month.
Putin added that Russia has consistently honored its agreements and continues cooperation with Iran on civilian nuclear energy projects.
According to reports published Monday, American officials have already rejected Tehran’s latest proposal, describing it as insufficient. One unnamed official reportedly said Iran had made only “token” adjustments compared to earlier offers.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that Iran’s enriched uranium should be transferred to American control. Speaking last week, he described the issue as “more for public relations” and said acquiring the stockpile would simply make him “feel better.”
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