Africa's $65 Billion Fintech Industry Under The Spotlight In Latest Pan African Visions Magazine Special Edition

Africa's rapidly expanding $65 billion fintech industry is under the spotlight in the latest special edition of Pan African Visions magazine ( ), released following the successful Africa Fintech Summit in Washington, DC, where Pan African Visions served as an official media partner.

At a time when digital finance is reshaping economies, accelerating financial inclusion and redefining commerce across the continent, the May 2026 edition of Pan African Visions delivers an in-depth examination of the trends, companies, innovators, investment opportunities and policy conversations driving Africa's fintech revolution.

Headlining the edition is the cover feature,“Inside Africa's $65B Digital Finance Boom,” with fintech leader Zekarias Amsalu, Founder and Managing Director of Ibex Frontier LLC and Co-Founder of the Africa Fintech Summit. In an extensive interview, Amsalu shares perspectives on Africa's evolving fintech ecosystem, investment flows, startup growth, regulatory environments and the continent's rising role in the global digital economy.

The publication explores how African fintech companies are transforming banking, payments, lending, remittances and digital commerce while creating new pathways for economic inclusion and entrepreneurship across the continent.

Among the major stories featured in the edition are:



Wave: The Silent Rise of a Fintech Giant - examining the company's growing influence in mobile money and digital financial services across Africa.

Flutterwave: A Decade Transforming African Payments - a look at one of Africa's most influential fintech companies and its impact on digital transactions and cross-border trade.

South Africa: The Return of Xenophobia - an analysis of migration tensions and their broader implications for African integration and regional stability.

Burkina Faso: Traoré Defends“Revolution” - exploring the politics, messaging and regional implications of Captain Ibrahim Traoré's leadership.

Sierra Leone: New Deals Power Energy Rise - spotlighting fresh investment momentum within Sierra Leone's growing energy sector. Ethiopian Airlines Looks Beyond 80 - a feature on the future ambitions and expansion strategy of Africa's leading airline group.

The release of the fintech edition builds on momentum generated by the Africa Fintech Summit in Washington, DC, which brought together fintech founders, policymakers, investors, financial institutions, regulators and technology leaders to discuss the future of digital finance and innovation in Africa.

Pan African Visions' role as a media partner at the summit reflects its growing engagement in Africa's business, technology and investment ecosystems. The publication also confirmed that Pan African Visions will again serve as a media partner for the upcoming Africa Fintech Summit scheduled for November 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The fintech special edition continues a strong editorial run for Pan African Visions following a series of thematic continental editions released earlier this year.

Previous editions from January through April 2026 featured:



A political special examining President Peter Mutharika's first 100 days in office in Malawi.

A major feature on Africa's diamond industry with Dr. N'zée Fula of the African Diamond Council.

Exclusive coverage of Season 6 of the Basketball Africa League and the growing global influence of African basketball. The April 2026 energy special featuring NJ Ayuk of the African Energy Chamber and Africa's expanding energy investment landscape.

Through its magazine editions, interviews, digital reporting and strategic partnerships, Pan African Visions continues to position itself as one of Africa's leading platforms amplifying the continent's stories of innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship and transformation.

The full May 2026 Fintech Special Edition is available at:

Pan African Visions Fintech Special Edition – May 2026:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pan African Visions.

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