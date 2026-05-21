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Trump Vows 55-Icebreaker Fleet to Overtake Russia's Arctic Dominance
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has pledged to build an icebreaker fleet surpassing Russia's in size, declaring the current disparity between the two nations "ridiculous" and signalling an aggressive push to assert American dominance in the Arctic.
Addressing US Coast Guard graduates in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Trump spotlighted a deal struck with Finland earlier this year to commission 11 new icebreakers.
"We're going to learn the craft and we're going to have so many icebreakers," Trump said. "You know, Russia has 48 and we have one very old one, that's ridiculous."
He projected that the US would ultimately field 55 such vessels, leapfrogging Moscow and cementing a stronger American foothold in the region.
The Finland agreement was formalised in February, with seven of the contracted ships slated for construction at American shipyards. The deal sits within the framework of the trilateral ICE Pact, a multilateral initiative that also encompasses Canada and was launched by then-President Joe Biden in July 2024.
Russia currently commands the world's most formidable icebreaker fleet — more than 40 vessels strong, including eight nuclear-powered ships — which underpins navigation along its vast northern coastline. The most recent addition to that arsenal is the Yakutia, a 160-metre Arktika-class vessel capable of cutting through ice up to three metres thick, operated by Rosatomflot, Russia's state-owned nuclear maritime operator. Three further ships of the same class are under construction, earmarked to replace the aging Taymyr and Vaygach — shallow-draft vessels originally built for the Soviet Union by Finland.
Russia also fields the Viktor Chernomyrdin, the world's most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker, generating 25 megawatts of propulsion. By contrast, the US Coast Guard's gas-turbine Polar Star — currently America's sole operational heavy icebreaker — outmuscles it at 44.7 megawatts, though the vessel dates to the 1970s, underscoring the urgency Washington now attaches to modernising its polar capabilities.
Addressing US Coast Guard graduates in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Trump spotlighted a deal struck with Finland earlier this year to commission 11 new icebreakers.
"We're going to learn the craft and we're going to have so many icebreakers," Trump said. "You know, Russia has 48 and we have one very old one, that's ridiculous."
He projected that the US would ultimately field 55 such vessels, leapfrogging Moscow and cementing a stronger American foothold in the region.
The Finland agreement was formalised in February, with seven of the contracted ships slated for construction at American shipyards. The deal sits within the framework of the trilateral ICE Pact, a multilateral initiative that also encompasses Canada and was launched by then-President Joe Biden in July 2024.
Russia currently commands the world's most formidable icebreaker fleet — more than 40 vessels strong, including eight nuclear-powered ships — which underpins navigation along its vast northern coastline. The most recent addition to that arsenal is the Yakutia, a 160-metre Arktika-class vessel capable of cutting through ice up to three metres thick, operated by Rosatomflot, Russia's state-owned nuclear maritime operator. Three further ships of the same class are under construction, earmarked to replace the aging Taymyr and Vaygach — shallow-draft vessels originally built for the Soviet Union by Finland.
Russia also fields the Viktor Chernomyrdin, the world's most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker, generating 25 megawatts of propulsion. By contrast, the US Coast Guard's gas-turbine Polar Star — currently America's sole operational heavy icebreaker — outmuscles it at 44.7 megawatts, though the vessel dates to the 1970s, underscoring the urgency Washington now attaches to modernising its polar capabilities.
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