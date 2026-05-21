Kabul Announces New Talks With Turkmenistan On TAPI Pipeline

A Taliban delegation visited Turkmenistan for talks on the long-delayed TAPI Pipeline Project, a locak media reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the delegation included Taliban officials from the ministries of mines, agriculture and public works, as well as senior officials from Afghanistan's electricity sector.

The delegation held meetings with Rashid Meredov and other Turkmen officials to discuss implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project, land acquisition along the route inside Afghanistan and gas pricing issues.

Turkmenistan has maintained broad engagement with the Taliban administration since the group returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly on energy and transit projects.

Meanwhile, during Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China, Moscow and Beijing warned that terrorism remains a major threat from Afghanistan and called for stronger regional counterterrorism cooperation.

Russian security officials have previously claimed that between 18,000 and 23,000 militants, including members of Islamic State Khorasan Province and other extremist groups, are active in Afghanistan.

Regional countries have increasingly linked Afghanistan's stability to broader economic and energy projects, while also expressing concern over militant activity, border security and threats from groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.