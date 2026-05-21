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Iran Says It Has Received Us Viewpoints, Is Reviewing Them
(MENAFN) Iran has said it has received the United States’ “viewpoints” through indirect channels and is currently reviewing them, according to reports citing the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Esmaeil Baghaei stated in remarks to state media that several rounds of exchanges had already taken place based on Tehran’s initial 14-point proposal. He added, “We have received the US viewpoints, and they are currently under review.”
According to reports, Pakistan has played a mediating role in facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi making a renewed visit to Iran to assist in the exchange of messages.
Naqvi arrived in Tehran for his second visit in less than a week, as reported by Iranian state broadcaster.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said negotiations are in their “final stages,” though he added that he is “in no hurry” to conclude them.
The talks between the two sides have reportedly entered a sensitive phase after fresh proposals were exchanged this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions cited in reports.
Esmaeil Baghaei stated in remarks to state media that several rounds of exchanges had already taken place based on Tehran’s initial 14-point proposal. He added, “We have received the US viewpoints, and they are currently under review.”
According to reports, Pakistan has played a mediating role in facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi making a renewed visit to Iran to assist in the exchange of messages.
Naqvi arrived in Tehran for his second visit in less than a week, as reported by Iranian state broadcaster.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said negotiations are in their “final stages,” though he added that he is “in no hurry” to conclude them.
The talks between the two sides have reportedly entered a sensitive phase after fresh proposals were exchanged this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions cited in reports.
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