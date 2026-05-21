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Germany Reports AfD as Main Target of Political Violence
(MENAFN) Government data from Germany indicates that members of the Alternative for Germany were the most frequently targeted political group in violent incidents during 2025, according to figures released in response to a parliamentary inquiry.
The data shows that AfD representatives were affected in 121 violent cases over the year, a figure reported to be nearly double the combined total involving all other major political parties. Overall politically motivated offenses connected to the AfD exceeded 1,800 incidents, making it the most targeted party in both violent and non-violent categories.
A member of parliament from the AfD, Martin Hess, who submitted the inquiry, argued that the trend reflects a broader pattern of political hostility toward his party. He attributed the situation to what he described as a prolonged campaign of public defamation.
He stated: “Those who constantly defame, delegitimize and dehumanize the AfD and its supporters shouldn’t be surprised when enemies of democracy see in this a call to violence.”
Police data cited in reports suggests that approximately 60% of politically motivated violent crimes were attributed to left-wing suspects, while about 11% were linked to right-wing suspects.
The figures also show that Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, was the second most frequently targeted party, with 1,171 politically motivated offenses recorded. Although this number more than doubled compared to 2024, only a small portion—around a dozen cases—were classified as violent.
Government officials reportedly stated there is no evidence suggesting that attacks against the AfD are “systematically planned.”
The AfD, known for its anti-immigration stance and opposition to sanctions on Russia, has been excluded from coalition governments and has faced accusations from political opponents of being unconstitutional.
Despite this, recent polling has reportedly placed the AfD ahead of the CDU in national popularity, making it the most supported political party in Germany at present.
The data shows that AfD representatives were affected in 121 violent cases over the year, a figure reported to be nearly double the combined total involving all other major political parties. Overall politically motivated offenses connected to the AfD exceeded 1,800 incidents, making it the most targeted party in both violent and non-violent categories.
A member of parliament from the AfD, Martin Hess, who submitted the inquiry, argued that the trend reflects a broader pattern of political hostility toward his party. He attributed the situation to what he described as a prolonged campaign of public defamation.
He stated: “Those who constantly defame, delegitimize and dehumanize the AfD and its supporters shouldn’t be surprised when enemies of democracy see in this a call to violence.”
Police data cited in reports suggests that approximately 60% of politically motivated violent crimes were attributed to left-wing suspects, while about 11% were linked to right-wing suspects.
The figures also show that Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, was the second most frequently targeted party, with 1,171 politically motivated offenses recorded. Although this number more than doubled compared to 2024, only a small portion—around a dozen cases—were classified as violent.
Government officials reportedly stated there is no evidence suggesting that attacks against the AfD are “systematically planned.”
The AfD, known for its anti-immigration stance and opposition to sanctions on Russia, has been excluded from coalition governments and has faced accusations from political opponents of being unconstitutional.
Despite this, recent polling has reportedly placed the AfD ahead of the CDU in national popularity, making it the most supported political party in Germany at present.
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