Randeep Hooda Receives Krishna Idol As Gift From Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently met the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and even received an extremely special gift from him - an idol of Lord Krishna.

Sharing glimpses of his meeting with the CM on his official Instagram handle, Hood penned a gratitude note saying, "Honorable Chief Minister Shri @nayabsainiofficial ji, I bow in front of your affection, honor, and good wishes It is a matter of pride for me to spread the soil, language, and culture of Haryana across the world through my personality and work.(sic)."

Praising the Chief Minister for his leadership, the 'Highway' actor went on to add, "Meeting you felt very warm. Your sociable nature and the way you take everyone with you is a symbol of your popularity. With the reins of our Haryana in the hands of such remarkable people like you, surely the state will progress further. Your blessings and love will always encourage me. The effort to keep enhancing Haryana's honor and respect will continue."

Talking about Hooda's professional commitments, he will soon be seen in the forthcoming biographical drama "Eetha", co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Eetha" is inspired by the life of one of India's earliest Tamasha Lavni dancers, Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The film aspires to narrate a powerful journey rooted in culture.

Shraddha and Hooda completed the shoot for the Pune leg of the schedule in February this year.

Before that, the makers wrapped up the Mumbai schedule for "Eetha" from late January to February.

Over and above this, Hooda will also be a part of the epic war drama“Operation Khukri.”

The 'Sarbjit' actor has procured the official movie rights to“Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.