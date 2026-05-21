Registration Opens For“Azercell CUP 2026” Programming Competition

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The first stage of the competition will take place on May 28

Registration has officially opened for the“Azercell CUP 2026” programming competition, jointly organized by Azercell, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Institute of Education. The initiative aims to discover and support talented students in informatics and algorithmic programming, while encouraging the development of digital and analytical skills among the younger generation. By bringing together motivated and high-potential students from across the country and abroad, the project contributes to the growth of Azerbaijan's future IT and ICT talent pool and encourages early engagement with innovation and technology.

Applications are open from May 20 to May 27, 2026, on the Azercell CUP 2026 platform, where participants can also access detailed information about the competition. The program is open to 6th- and 7th-grade students enrolled in general education institutions, as well as Azerbaijani citizens of the same age group studying abroad.

The competition will be held in three stages, with the first round taking place online on May 28. Participants demonstrating the strongest performance in the subsequent stages will receive the opportunity to join specialized training programs for international Olympiads in informatics.

The“Azercell CUP” project aims to contribute to the development of digital competencies in the country and foster young people's interest in IT and innovation.