Uzbekistan, Holland-Based RIPE Explore Deeper Co-Op On Digital Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov held talks with Vahan Hovsepyan to discuss the further advancement of cooperation on internet development in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions focused on expanding the deployment of IPv6 technologies, strengthening network security and internet resilience, enhancing technical expertise, and deepening engagement with the regional and global internet community.

The parties reviewed progress achieved under the memorandum of understanding between Uzbekistan and RIPE NCC, while also positively assessing ongoing cooperation with Uzbektelecom on the broader implementation of IPv6 and related technical initiatives.

During the meeting, officials emphasized that Uzbekistan has emerged as one of Central Asia's leading countries in IPv6 adoption, reflecting national efforts aimed at modernizing digital infrastructure and preparing networks for the growing demand for advanced digital services.

Both sides also underscored the significance of close cooperation within the framework of the memorandum in supporting technical dialogue, professional capacity building, and collaboration with key stakeholders across the internet sector.

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