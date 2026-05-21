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Australia Calls In Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Aid Flotilla Abuse
(MENAFN) Australia has recalled Israel's ambassador for a formal reprimand over the handling of civilians seized when Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla in international waters, with Canberra pressing for the immediate return of its citizens and demanding detainees be treated "in accordance with international standards."
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong delivered the rebuke after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir circulated a video on social media depicting himself mocking pro-Palestinian detainees who had been zip-tied and forced to their knees following the Israeli military operation.
"The images we have seen posted by Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir — who Australia has sanctioned — are shocking and unacceptable," Wong said on X. "We condemn his actions and the degrading actions of Israeli authorities towards those detained."
Israeli Ambassador Hillel Newman was formally summoned to Australia's Foreign Ministry in Canberra. Eleven Australian nationals are among the 428 activists aboard the intercepted convoy.
Wong confirmed that Australia's ambassador had separately raised the matter with Israeli officials, restating Canberra's demand for the detained Australians' release and pressing Israel to "ensure no ill treatment of any detainees and to act in line with international obligations."
Ben-Gvir's footage — running just over a minute — drew immediate outrage domestically and abroad. It showed detainees kneeling with hands bound behind their backs on what appeared to be a ship deck repurposed as a temporary holding area. Moving through the crowd while brandishing a large Israeli flag, Ben-Gvir declared: "Welcome to Israel. We are the landlords."
A separate moment in the recording showed a restrained activist shouting "Free Palestine" before being shoved to the ground by security personnel as Ben-Gvir passed by.
The footage drew condemnation even from within the Israeli government, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly rebuking Ben-Gvir directly over the recordings.
The Global Sumud flotilla confirmed Tuesday that all 50 vessels in the convoy had been seized by Israeli forces. The convoy, which carried 428 individuals from 44 countries, had set sail from the Turkish district of Marmaris the previous Thursday in a bid to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza — in place since 2007.
Pakistan issued a sharp condemnation of the interception, labelling it unlawful and denouncing the "arbitrary detention and reported mistreatment" of humanitarian activists. Islamabad confirmed that Pakistani humanitarian worker Saad Edhi was among those held and called for the immediate release of all detainees.
Sri Lanka separately voiced "deep concern and profound distress" over an incident it said "appears to depict the dehumanizing" treatment of detainees of "Global Sumud Flotilla." Colombo's Foreign Ministry said it was engaging Israeli counterparts through diplomatic channels to "secure immediate consular access to the affected Sri Lankan national including guarantees for her safety, wellbeing, and dignity and swift and safe repatriation to Sri Lanka."
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong delivered the rebuke after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir circulated a video on social media depicting himself mocking pro-Palestinian detainees who had been zip-tied and forced to their knees following the Israeli military operation.
"The images we have seen posted by Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir — who Australia has sanctioned — are shocking and unacceptable," Wong said on X. "We condemn his actions and the degrading actions of Israeli authorities towards those detained."
Israeli Ambassador Hillel Newman was formally summoned to Australia's Foreign Ministry in Canberra. Eleven Australian nationals are among the 428 activists aboard the intercepted convoy.
Wong confirmed that Australia's ambassador had separately raised the matter with Israeli officials, restating Canberra's demand for the detained Australians' release and pressing Israel to "ensure no ill treatment of any detainees and to act in line with international obligations."
Ben-Gvir's footage — running just over a minute — drew immediate outrage domestically and abroad. It showed detainees kneeling with hands bound behind their backs on what appeared to be a ship deck repurposed as a temporary holding area. Moving through the crowd while brandishing a large Israeli flag, Ben-Gvir declared: "Welcome to Israel. We are the landlords."
A separate moment in the recording showed a restrained activist shouting "Free Palestine" before being shoved to the ground by security personnel as Ben-Gvir passed by.
The footage drew condemnation even from within the Israeli government, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly rebuking Ben-Gvir directly over the recordings.
The Global Sumud flotilla confirmed Tuesday that all 50 vessels in the convoy had been seized by Israeli forces. The convoy, which carried 428 individuals from 44 countries, had set sail from the Turkish district of Marmaris the previous Thursday in a bid to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza — in place since 2007.
Pakistan issued a sharp condemnation of the interception, labelling it unlawful and denouncing the "arbitrary detention and reported mistreatment" of humanitarian activists. Islamabad confirmed that Pakistani humanitarian worker Saad Edhi was among those held and called for the immediate release of all detainees.
Sri Lanka separately voiced "deep concern and profound distress" over an incident it said "appears to depict the dehumanizing" treatment of detainees of "Global Sumud Flotilla." Colombo's Foreign Ministry said it was engaging Israeli counterparts through diplomatic channels to "secure immediate consular access to the affected Sri Lankan national including guarantees for her safety, wellbeing, and dignity and swift and safe repatriation to Sri Lanka."
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