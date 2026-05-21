Eric Swider Addresses Trump Media Board Departure, Turns Full Attention To New Venture, Rubidex, A Secure Distributed Intelligence Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eric Swider clarifies his April 2026 departure from the Trump Media board and reaffirms he left on good terms.

Veteran SPAC and governance leader now dedicating his full attention to Rubidex and its next phase of strategic growth and capital-markets preparation.

Rubidex is building foundational infrastructure for secure distributed intelligence, enabling trusted AI, intelligent operations, and emerging Reality Intelligence across enterprise, infrastructure, and digital systems.

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Swider, a veteran public-company and SPAC executive who played a central role in the transaction that brought Truth Social to the public markets, is clarifying that he stepped down from the board of Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT ) (or“ Trump Media”) earlier this year in order to devote his time and energy to Rubidex and its next phase of growth, including its broader strategic and capital-markets development. Trump Media disclosed in an SEC filing that Swider's resignation became effective April 6, 2026, and that it did not arise from or relate to any dispute with management or the board.

Swider's departure marks a significant transition given the role he played in the success of the Truth Social de‐SPAC and its path to the public markets. He served as interim chief executive officer of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (“ DWAC”) beginning in March 2023, became chief executive officer in July 2023, and had served on DWAC's board since September 2021, placing him at the center of the process that ultimately brought Trump Media to the public market in 2024.

Over the course of his career, Swider has built a reputation as a disciplined operator with deep experience across SPACs, governance, and special situations. In addition to leading DWAC through one of the most closely watched de‐SPAC transactions in recent years, he served as a director of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., founded Renatus Advisors, and has advised clients on complex legal, strategic, and operational matters.

Rubidex: Foundational Infrastructure for Secure Distributed Intelligence

Eric Swider co-founded Rubidex and has served as Chief Executive Officer since January 2020. Rubidex is the foundational infrastructure platform powering secure distributed intelligence - enabling enterprises, institutions, and operational environments to turn sensitive data into trusted intelligence for AI, automation, and intelligent operations without giving up privacy, ownership, or control.

The company's platform extends across secure distributed intelligence and a growing suite of applications built on one foundational infrastructure layer, including GridLock for critical infrastructure intelligence, BMSIntel for building intelligence, and RubiVault for trusted data environments. Rubidex provides the trust infrastructure that allows data, identity, and intelligent operations to work together securely across enterprise systems, critical infrastructure, buildings, and digital environments - enabling sensitive information to become operationally useful, not just protected.

“It has been an honor to serve on the board of Trump Media and to support Truth Social during such a pivotal chapter in its growth,” said Eric Swider.“I stepped down earlier this year on good terms and with great respect for the company, its leadership, and its mission. I am now fully focused on Rubidex and the opportunity ahead as we build foundational infrastructure for secure distributed intelligence - infrastructure designed to help organizations govern, protect, and activate sensitive information across enterprise, infrastructure, and digital environments.”

Swider brings more than two decades of leadership experience across governance, finance, operations, and high‐stakes execution. A U.S. Navy veteran with specialized nuclear engineering training, he has also worked across finance, industrial operations, energy, private equity, and data security - experience Rubidex believes is central to its next phase of strategic growth and capital‐markets development.

About Rubidex

Rubidex is building the foundational infrastructure layer for secure distributed intelligence. The company provides the trust layer that allows data, identity, intelligent operations, and emerging Reality Intelligence systems to work together securely across enterprises, infrastructure systems, and digital environments. By keeping sensitive data encrypted, governed, and auditable at the source, Rubidex enables organizations to deploy high-value information into AI, automation, and operational intelligence without giving up privacy, ownership, or control. This positions Rubidex as a category-defining infrastructure platform for a world where secure intelligence, data sovereignty, trusted operations, and Reality Intelligence must scale together. For more information, visit: .

About Trump Media

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family‐friendly live TV channels and on‐demand content; and Truth, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

CONTACTS:

RUBIDEX

Media Contact

Camila Casale

...

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

...

TRUMP MEDIA

Media Contact

...

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America)

...