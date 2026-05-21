Amir Visits 35Th Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Thursday morning the Doha International Book Fair in its 35th edition, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

At the outset of the tour, HH the Amir explored "This is Qatar" book project, which was launched as the Guest of Honor initiative for this year's edition, and was presented with the new prominent publications, titles, and participating publishing houses from Qatar and various Arab and foreign countries.

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HH the Amir was briefed on the accompanying cultural programs and events, as well as the cultural and knowledge-based initiatives presented by the exhibition. His Highness also visited the "Doha Children's Zone" activities, which featured educational and interactive programs, and met with young writers.

During the tour, HH the Amir was accompanied by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.