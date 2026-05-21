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Croatian President Blocks Appointment of Israeli Envoy
(MENAFN) Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has refused to approve Israel’s proposed new ambassador to Croatia, citing objections to the policies of the current Israeli government.
The Croatian presidency announced the decision Monday, stating that “The proposed Ambassador of the State of Israel has not received, nor will he receive, the consent of the President of the Republic Zoran Milanovic due to the policies pursued by the current Israeli authorities.”
The presidential office also criticized Israel for publicly announcing the ambassadorial nomination before official approval had been granted by the Croatian head of state. According to the statement, “Public or political pressure, in this case from the Israeli side, will not alter the President of the Republic’s decision.”
The current Israeli ambassador to Zagreb, Gary Koren, is expected to finish his term at the end of May. Reports indicate that Israeli diplomat Nisan Amdor, who had been selected as his replacement, will instead arrive in Croatia as chargé d’affaires, a diplomatic role that does not require presidential approval.
Relations between Milanovic and Koren have reportedly deteriorated in recent months. Tensions increased after the Israeli ambassador suggested that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps might be conducting espionage activities through the Iranian Embassy in Zagreb.
Following those remarks in March, Milanovic stated, “We don’t want other people’s infections and germs in Croatia, neither Iranian nor Israeli.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar later criticized the Croatian president, accusing him of using “hate-filled language about Israel and Zionism.”
The Croatian presidency announced the decision Monday, stating that “The proposed Ambassador of the State of Israel has not received, nor will he receive, the consent of the President of the Republic Zoran Milanovic due to the policies pursued by the current Israeli authorities.”
The presidential office also criticized Israel for publicly announcing the ambassadorial nomination before official approval had been granted by the Croatian head of state. According to the statement, “Public or political pressure, in this case from the Israeli side, will not alter the President of the Republic’s decision.”
The current Israeli ambassador to Zagreb, Gary Koren, is expected to finish his term at the end of May. Reports indicate that Israeli diplomat Nisan Amdor, who had been selected as his replacement, will instead arrive in Croatia as chargé d’affaires, a diplomatic role that does not require presidential approval.
Relations between Milanovic and Koren have reportedly deteriorated in recent months. Tensions increased after the Israeli ambassador suggested that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps might be conducting espionage activities through the Iranian Embassy in Zagreb.
Following those remarks in March, Milanovic stated, “We don’t want other people’s infections and germs in Croatia, neither Iranian nor Israeli.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar later criticized the Croatian president, accusing him of using “hate-filled language about Israel and Zionism.”
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