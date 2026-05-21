Who Is Lakshmi Pranathi? All About Jr NTR Wife Living Away From Spotlight

Lakshmi Pranathi, wife of Jr NTR, stays away from the spotlight despite his stardom. Known for her private lifestyle, she comes from a business family and maintains a low-profile life with their children.

While Jr NTR remains one of Indian cinema's biggest stars, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi continues to stay far away from the spotlight. Unlike most celebrity spouses, she rarely appears in public or gives interviews, making fans increasingly curious about the woman who has quietly stood beside the actor throughout his successful career.

Lakshmi Pranathi comes from a respected business family in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. She is the daughter of businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao, who is associated with several business and media ventures. Despite her influential background, Pranathi has always maintained a low-profile lifestyle and avoided public attention completely over the years.

Lakshmi Pranathi married Jr NTR in May 2011 in a lavish Hyderabad ceremony attended by film stars, politicians, and business personalities. Their marriage was arranged by their families and quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in South India at the time because of the couple's massive popularity.

Even after marrying a superstar, Lakshmi Pranathi chose to stay away from films, media appearances, and social media culture. She is mostly seen during family events, private celebrations, or vacations with Jr NTR and their children. Fans often praise her simple lifestyle and the privacy she has maintained despite constant public interest.

Lakshmi Pranathi and Jr NTR are parents to two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. The actor occasionally shares family moments online, giving fans a rare glimpse into their personal life. Recently, interest in Pranathi increased again after discussions around NTR's dramatic Dragon transformation, with fans appreciating her quiet support behind the scenes.