Zerohash Announces 2026 Onchain Brokerage Summit Featuring Speakers From Citi, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, NYSE, TD Securities And More
NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading infrastructure provider powering digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized financial products for global institutions, today announced the 2026 Onchain Brokerage Summit
The summit brings together the capital markets foremost operators to examine how markets are adapting to real-time money movement, 24/7 trading, and the integration of tokenized assets. By focusing on the practical evolution of traditional financial systems, discussions will highlight how institutions are incorporating digital assets, AI, and other emerging technologies to meet the rising demand for speed, accessibility, and global participation.
“As capital markets evolve, the expectations placed on financial institutions are quickly changing,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash.“We're bringing together the leaders who are actively building onchain, from real-time funding to tokenization, to create a space for candid, forward-looking discussion on what comes next.”
Initial speakers include:
- Davies Beller, Managing Director, Head of Digital Assets Investment Banking, TD Securities Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer, Stellar Development Foundation Sarah Cox, Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management and Banks Financial Crimes Advisory, Morgan Stanley Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth, Solana Foundation Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer, NYSE Christine Moy, Partner, Digital Assets, Data & AI Strategy, Apollo Global Management John Nahas, Chief Business Officer, Ava Labs Dave Olsen, President and Chief Investment Officer, Jump Trading Group Deborah Querub, Global Head of Digital Assets, Citi Wealth Stephen Sikes, Chief Operating Officer, Public Pamela Sawhney, Director & Associate General Counsel, NYSE Germán Soto Sanchez, Chief Product and Digital Assets Officer, Broadridge
Fahmi Syed, President, Midnight Foundation Chad Turner, Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management Platforms, Morgan Stanley Michael Winnike, Managing Director and Head of Strategy and Market Solutions, DTCC
Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.
The announcement of the summit follows a period of significant expansion for zerohash. Most recently, the company announced that it was powering crypto trading for Interactive Brokers Europe, as well as successfully launching crypto trading at Morgan Stanley E*TRADE.
The summit is an invite-only event, with sessions live-streamed from the New York Stock Exchange and available on zerohash and the NYSE's website, X, and affiliated channels on June 30, 2026 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST. Learn more at: .
About zerohash
zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.
Disclosures
zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.
Contact: ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment